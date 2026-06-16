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Cash Money Records & No Limit Records Announce Joint Tour

Cash Money Records & No Limit Records Announce Joint Tour

Two of New Orleans' top record labels, Cash Money Records and No Limit Records, have announced a joint tour.

Published on June 16, 2026

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Two musicians performing on stage, one wearing a camouflage jacket and sunglasses and the other wearing a black coat and sunglasses.

Two of New Orleans’ top record labels, Cash Money Records and No Limit Records, have become fixtures in the wider world of Hip-Hop over the years. Now, the powerhouse labels are joining their forces to announce a joint tour featuring several of each label’s top acts.

After their epic VERZUZ faceoff last year, No Limit Records and Cash Money Records are taking the show on the road with several stops, with New Orleans naturally in the mix.

Master P and Birdman, the masterminds behind their respective labels, both have hits of their own but will be joined by acts from their rosters, including Juvenile, Silkk The Shocker, Mannie Fresh, B.G, Mia X, Choppa Style, Mac, Mercedes, Fiend, and Mr. Serv-On. Memphis mainstay Boosie will also offer support on the tour.

“The fans have been waiting for a tour like this for a long time,” Master P said in a statement, as shared by ABC Audio Syndication. “We came from New Orleans and built something the world had never seen before — movements that changed music, hip hop culture, and the business forever.”

Tickets for the joint tour go on presale on Wednesday, June 17, at 10 AM CT and will end at 11:59 pm CT on Thursday, June 18. The general sale goes live on June 19 at 10 AM CT. Purchase the tickets here.

The full tour stop schedule can be viewed below.

September 11, 2026 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

September 12, 2026 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

September 18, 2026 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

September 19, 2026 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

September 25, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

September 26, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 2, 2026 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC

October 4, 2026 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

October 8, 2026 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

October 10, 2026 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena

October 23, 2026 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

October 24, 2026 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum

November 6, 2026 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

November 7, 2026 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

November 13, 2026 — Chicago, IL — Wintrust Arena

November 14, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

November 15, 2026 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Photo: Getty

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Cash Money Records & No Limit Records Announce Joint Tour was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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