Sean “Diddy” Combs is still seeking an appeal as he serves out his 50-month sentence, with recent developments going in his favor. According to a new report, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release date has been adjusted, with the mogul going free in February 2028.

Us Weekly released an exclusive report and shared that Sean “Diddy” Combs will be released from Fort Dix in New Jersey on February 23, 2028, months earlier than his original date of June 4. The outlet adds that this is the second time that the release date has been moved up. Back in March, the outlet reported that the date was previously moved up to April 25 of the same year.

For reasons not shared, Diddy’s legal team was not made aware of the procedural change to move up the release date. This also comes as the Bad Boy Records founder’s legal team is working diligently on an appeals process, and a recent Us cover story detailed that Combs is in good spirits and serving his time without a hitch.

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Sean "Diddy" Combs Will Be Released From Prison Sooner Than Reported was originally published on hiphopwired.com