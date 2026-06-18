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ReddzzRundown: Cardi Leads BET Lineup, Wins Legal Boost

ReddzzRundown: Cardi B Leads BET Awards 2026 Performers As Judge Backs Her Mic-Throwing Self-Defense Claim

Lady Reddzz breaks down Cardi leading the BET Awards 2026 performers and her early legal boost in the Vegas mic-throwing case.

Published on June 17, 2026

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Cardi B Headlines BET Awards 2026 Performer Lineup

Lady Reddzz says Culture’s Biggest Night just got even bigger now that BET has announced its 2026 performer lineup. At the top of the bill is “Big Cardi” herself, with Cardi B not only performing but also coming in with six nominations. Doja Cat is right there with six nods of her own and will also hit the stage, setting up a huge night for both stars.

They are joined by Don Toliver, French Montana, Max B, Jill Scott, Kehlani, Tems, T.I. and Queen Latifah, making the show a mix of new-school heat and certified legends. Reddzz says “it’s going to be a time, friend,” especially with Drewski hosting the BET Awards for the first time. The show goes down June 28 live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and airs on BET for fans everywhere.

Reddzz then pivots to Cardi’s ongoing legal battle over that viral mic-throwing incident from 2023 at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. Cardi allegedly tossed a microphone toward a woman in the crowd after she was splashed with water, and the woman claimed she was injured and sued. In response, Cardi’s team filed counterclaims asserting she acted in self-defense, arguing that she reacted to being hit with water after telling the crowd she was hot.

Reddzz reminds listeners that the fan threw water in Cardi’s face first and jokes that the woman is “lucky it was only a mic” that came flying back. The woman filed a motion asking the court to dismiss Cardi’s self-defense claims, but, according to reports Reddzz cites, the judge has sided with Cardi for now. The ruling keeps Cardi’s justification defenses alive as the case heads into discovery, where both sides will exchange evidence and dig deeper into what happened that night. Reddzz promises to keep listeners updated inside Red’s Rundown on WKYSDC.com and urges fans to follow her @ladyreddzz on Instagram so they can react together as new details drop.

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