Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on July 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 27

You know what it is!

The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated by Will and Jada reportedly moving back in together, Gaultier Cardi sparking romance rumors with soccer star Maduka Okoye, Tamar Braxton addressing Kandi and Monica’s suspected ‘side-eye’ shade, Zendaya serving Goddess glam at The Odyssey World Premiere, the baddest (and buzziest) bombshells setting ESSENCE Fest ablaze, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Normani making her return to the series after stunning at this year’s star-studded ESSENCE Fest.

The “Motivation” singer had her foot on our necks the entire weekend with an epic Aaliyah tribute and crowd-pleasing performance at Coca-Cola’s Shine City in the convention center.

The bustling activation celebrated the beverage giant’s 31st consecutive year as an ESSENCE Festival partner with live performances, interactive programming and cultural conversations centered around music, wellness, storytelling and connection.

Hosted by Jamila Mustafa and Charles Beloved, the 3-day experience attracted thousands of attendees for performances by Mario, Coi Leray, and Destin Conrad, HBCU celebrations led by the legendary Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band, three distinct brand spaces with content creation opportunities, flowing drink samples, and more.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features birthday baddie Saweetie slaying, along with Kayla Nicole and Jayda Cheaves giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey, Lexi Williams, Jordyn Woods, Bernice Burgos, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DaJ7TZ4FdF9/?img_index=1
SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152 was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Justice Department Announces Actions In Tren De Aragua Enforcement

Dripless: Todd Blanche Spars With Trump Appointee Over Sneakers

Hip-Hop Wired
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Hip-Hop Wired
BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event

The Plot Thickens: Estranged Wife of Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed In Shooting

Nipsey Hussle's Children Paid Portion Of Father's Estate

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony for $18M

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Faces New Probation Drama

63 Items
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson

62 Photos Of Tia Mowry Through The Years

74 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

20:12
Entrepreneurship  |  imjeremiahjones

Michael Keith Is Bringing Southern Hospitality Back To Atlanta Food

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close