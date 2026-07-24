National Tequila Day 2026 Is Here, Let's Celebrate

National Tequila Day is here, and across the nation, folks will be imbibing and enjoying Mexico’s famed spirit. In this year’s roundup, we’re featuring our favorite brands and cocktails in hopes that readers will discover their own new favorites.

Thanks for checking out our latest National Tequila Day roundup. Instead of coming up with some lofty new wording, I’m sharing what I wrote in an earlier post regarding the holiday.

From 2023:

The roots of National Tequila Day are hard to nail down. The Mexican version of the holiday was reportedly enacted in 2018 and occurs annually on the third Saturday of March. That said, National Tequila Day has its foothold here in the States for good reason, and we’re glad to feature some stellar tequila brands and cocktails below. Hopefully, you’ll be inspired to join us in a summery sip of Mexico’s famous spirit.

I’m currently at Tales of the Cocktail, and I’ve had quite a bit of everything, including tequila. One of the things I’m still amazed by when it comes to the spirit is that many in Mexico sip tequila neat in stemmed tall glasses that allow for nosing and opening up all the nuanced flavors. It is now my favorite way to take part in tequila as well.

I enjoy several tequila brands, and this is not a conclusive list, but among them are Cuervo, Lalo, Mijenta, Flecha Azul, Fortaleza, and Don Julio, among others. I’m also fond of having a Margarita or even a Ranch Water, yet lately, as I said above, I tend to sip my tequila neat.

That said, I believe in advising folks to drink their adult beverages how they like, and not listening to the opinions of those who don’t share your palate.

Below, check out our selection of National Tequila Day brands and cocktails.

As always, sip safely and surely.

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Photo: Getty