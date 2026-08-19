Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

While speaking to students in Macon, Georgia, Thugger offered some interesting career advice, telling them no matter what path the choose, becoming famous is the most important thing.

“Whatever your job is, if your famous, your almost as important as the richest person in the world. We humans so fame is like the money for us. So fame is really the most important.”

It may not be the most conventional advice, but Thug is entitled to his opinion. 

The YSL founder has been turning his life around since his release from prison, making appearances at community events and performing free shows. He has also used his platform to give back and share lessons with the younger generation.

Outside of his community efforts, Spider has also been in his CEO bag, attempting to recruit some heavy hitters to YSL. He recently reached out to Kodak Black and Quavo online, encouraging both artists to join his label.

Neither artist has confirmed whether they accepted Thug’s offer.

However, Kodak responded back with a list of demands, including a $100 million deal and a feature form Mariah The Scientist.

At least Yak knows his worth, now we’ll see if Thug is willing to meet the asking price.

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Sen. Jon Ossoff

Sen. Jon Ossoff Draws MAGA Rage After Natalie Harp Trump Jab

Hip-Hop Wired
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Peace Offering In Text Messages Ahead Of Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case

Tupac Murder Trial: Day 1 Begins With Interviews Of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Admitting He Was Involved

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Appears To Be In Hot Water With Wife, “Come Home”

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Trump White House Grand Prix Preview
3 Items
News  |  Mion Edwards

Freedom 250 Grand Prix Road Closures: What DC Drivers Need To Know

Comments
43:05
Reality TV  |  imjeremiahjones

Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV

Comments
The DMV  |  Matty Willz

Stefon Diggs Reportedly Set To Sign With Washington Commanders

Comments
18:51
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Jesus Is Coming To Sin City With Gospel Residency

Comments
10 Items
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Howard University Surprise Unenrollments Spark Outrage

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close