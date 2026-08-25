Muggy With A 100% Chance Of Slay! Maya Boyd Sets Off Swoon Typhoon As MCU’s Newly Announced Storm, Electrifies The Internet With Majestic Aesthetics

Source: Disney Studios

After endless speculation, loud (and wrong) rumors, and viral fan casts, incredibly talented actress Maya Boyd was announced as the MCU’s Storm in a long-awaited reveal during the Disney Entertainment’s epic panel at this year’s D23 event in Anaheim.

For months, rumors swirled around Sinners star Jayme Lawson being the frontrunner for the coveted role which, in a welcome plot twist, went to Boyd–an emerging actress, singer and dancer who skyrocketed to over 200,000 followers on Instagram after the announcement.

Stepping into her blockbuster era with her first film role, the 23-year-old star continues to reign on Broadway with credits that include &Juliet, August Wilson’s play Joe Turner’s Come and Gone (directed by the iconic Debbie Allen) and Tony Award-winning musical Merrily We Roll Along.

Joining Sadie Sink (Jean Grey), Kit Connor (Cyclops), Inde Navarette (Rogue), Christopher Abbott (Professor X), Samara Weaving (Emma Frost), and Adam Driver (Mr. Sinister), Boyd will bring forth the thunder and lightning as Omega-level mutant Ororo Munroe, Mistress of the Elements, in the MCU’s upcoming X-Men reboot slated to be released in 2028.

The role of Storm was previously played by Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, who appeared in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), and by Alexandra Shipp, who portrayed the beloved character in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

In a feel-good moment, the first actress to play Storm, Alison Sealy-Smith, who voiced the majestic weather Goddess in the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, welcomed Boyd into the family on Instagram.

“Huge congratulations to Maya Boyd,” she wrote. “A warmest welcome into our X-Men & Storm family! Coming from the theatre myself, I know how that foundation prepares you for a role of this scale and the incredible passion of the fans. Theatre teaches you how to fly without a safety net—and knowing how to truly soar on stage comes in very handy when you’re stepping into the shoes of the Mistress of the Elements! So excited to watch you electrify us, Maya!”

As expected, Boyd sent social media into a frenzy with many new fans swooning over her movie star looks and velvety voice in viral videos shared on TikTok.

What was your reaction to Maya’s casting as Storm? Will you be seated for X-Men in 2028? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of her hottest moments (so far) on the flip.