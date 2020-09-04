Happy Bey-Day! Today the super star celebrates her 39th rotation around the sun. Beyonce’s contribution to Black culture is monumental. She has established herself as one of the most successful, influential Black entertainers of our generation. Over the course of her career, Beyonce has won 418 awards and has been nominated for 804 awards.
Beyonce uses her platform responsibly. Every Instagram post has a meaning, every project has a purpose, and every collaboration is epic. Pretty much everything she touches at this point is guaranteed to be successful and profitable. She’s used her platform to advocate for Black visibility. Both her and her husband make it a point to hire and work with people of color in efforts to highlight Black businesses and artistry. When Beyonce’s not raising awareness and employing people of color, she’s giving back to the community. She a silent humanitarian that has likely donated millions of dollars over the course of her career.
We already know Beyonce is a whole mood when it comes to fashion. Often collaborating with stylist Zerina Akers, the two have been able to create magical fashion moments. Back in the day when we used to watch red carpet events, Beyonce was always the person to look for. Her intentions have always been to show up and shut it down. With bold, colorful pieces, or gowns with intricate detailing, she always manages to steal the show.
Today is Queen Bey Day. Virgos, God gave you all the bragging rights when He created Beyonce Gisselle Knowles Carter. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down some of favorite fashion looks over the last few years.
10 Times Beyonce Slayed Us To Fashion Smithereens was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BEYONCE IS KING VISUAL, 2020Source:Parkwood Entertainment
Beyonce shut it down this year when she released Black is King to Disney Plus. The visual album was dripping with Black Excellence.
2. JAY Z AND BEYONCE AT SEAN COMBS’ 50TH BIRTHDAY BASH, 2019Source:Getty
Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z attended Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash clad in all-black ensembles.
3. BEYONCE AT THE SHAWN CARTER FOUNDATION GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Beyonce attended the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala dressed in a custom made Roberto Cavalli Couture bustier gown accessorized with crystals and feathers.
4. BEYONCE AT THE EUROPEAN PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING”, 2019Source:Getty
Beyonce attended the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” in a gorgeous custom yellow Cong Tri gown with a superhigh leg slit.
5. BEYONCE AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING”, 2019Source:Getty
Beyonce arrived at the premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” clad in a jeweled Alexander McQueen beaded gown.
6. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
Jay-Z and Beyonce looked like a royal hood couple at the 2019 Roc Nation Brunch. Beyonce wore a Balmain Spring 2019 Haute Couture dress, straight from the runway.
7. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: MANDELA 100, 2018Source:Getty
Beyonce and Jay-Z performed during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 with Beyonce in a custom Mary Katrantzou outfit.
8. BEYONCE FOR IVY PARK X ADIDAS, 2018Source:Ivy Park
Beyonce sent the fashion world in a frenzy when she released her Ivy Park X Adidas line. Who better to model it than the queen herself?
9. BEYONCE AT THE TIDAL X BENEFIT SHOW, 2016Source:WENN
Beyoncé arrived at the Tidal X benefit show for the Robin Hood Foundation, dressed in a sheer Gattinoni Couture gown.
10. BEYONCE AND JAY-Z AT THE 59TH GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Beyonce and Jay-Z were all smiles during The 59th GRAMMY Awards. Bey glowed in a custom gilded gown by Peter Dundas. She accessorized with her adorable baby bump.