In case you missed the twang, the tunes, and the toe-tapping fun of last night’s 2023 CMA Awards, we’ve rounded up the best moments just for you. Grab your boots, settle in, and let’s soak in the country magic through these videos of the 57th CMA Awards below!
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
READ MORE:
- Hip Hop Goes 2 Hollywood: A Look Back At House Party
- My First Time: Meek Mill Recalls His Battle Rap Debut: “Made Me Cry!”
- Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video ‘Cobra’ Breaks A YouTube Record!
- Kendrick Lamar, Global Citizen To Launch African Tour Circuit
- Streamed: Megan Thee Stallion Hints At Pardison Fontaine’s Infidelity On “Cobra,” Kid Cudi Taps Pharrell & Travis Scott For “At The Party” & More
- Ice Spice’s Mama Gets Social Media Buzzing With Her Wednesday Addams Costume
- Coco Jones “ICU” Goes Platinum
- Missy Elliott Reflects On Becoming The 1st Female Rapper Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Hame
- Girls Make Beats Announces Inaugural Fundraising Gala Celebrating Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary & Honoring Women Trailblazers Including Missy Elliott, Chlöe & More
- New Beginnings: Jeezy Announces Departure From Def Jam & New Double Album ‘I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget’
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Top Moments at the 2023 CMA Awards was originally published on hankfm.com
1. Jelly Roll and K. Michelle perform ‘Love Can Build A Bridge’
2. Morgan Wallen, HARDY, And Post Malone Steal The Show With Joe Diffie Tribute
3. Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Mac McAnally & Zac Brown Band Salute Jimmy Buffett
4. Lainey Wilson Named CMA Entertainer of the Year, Becoming The First Female Artist Since Taylor Swift To Receive The Honor
5. Jelly Roll Opens The 2023 CMA Awards With Surprise Collaboration of ‘Need a Favor’ With Country Music Icon Wynonna Judd
6. Cody Johnson Honors His Wife, Brandi, With Moving Performance Of ‘The Painter’
7. Morgan Wallen and Eric Church Perform ‘Man Made A Bar’
8. Kelsea Ballerini Performs ‘Leave Me Again’
9. Hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning get the night started with their opening monologue
10. Chris Stapleton electrifies the stage with a performance of “White Horse.”
11. Lainey Wilson performs “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”
12. Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker perform ‘Delta Dawn’ l
13. Chris Stapleton accepts the award for Male Vocalist of the Year
14. Jelly Roll accepts the award for New Artist of the Year
15. Luke Bryan performs a medley of hit songs including ‘Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,’ ‘One Margarita,’ ‘That’s My Kind Of Night,’ ‘Play It Again’ and ‘Country Girl (Shake It For Me)’
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Split After Year-Long Courtship… And Social Media Is Not Surprised
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
2 New Suspects Charged In Connection To PnB Rock Murder
-
Yvonne Orji Reveals She’s Still A Virgin At 39, Social Media Has Thoughts
-
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2023
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
The Best Hip-Hop Halloween Costumes of 2023