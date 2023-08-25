93.9 WKYS
Listen Live
Photos

40 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)

Published on August 25, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Trevian Kutti

Source: Fulton County Jail / Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

These photos will forever go down in history. Continue scrolling for celebrities smiling in their mugshots…

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

40 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Donald Trump

Donald Trump Source:Fulton County Jail

This is the mug shot of former President Donald Trump, which was taken at the Fulton County Jail. 

2. Trevian Kutti

Trevian Kutti Source:Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trevian Kutti trevian kutti

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. Tiffany Haddish

13. Bill Cosby

14. Tory Lanez

15. Trey Songz

16. Justin Bieber was arrested for drag racing & DUI.

Justin Bieber was arrested for drag racing & DUI. Source:false

17. James Brown was arrested for Criminal Domestic Violence in 2004.

James Brown was arrested for Criminal Domestic Violence in 2004. Source:false

18. Mel Gibson’s 2006 police mugshot after he was arrested for drinking and driving.

Mel Gibson’s 2006 police mugshot after he was arrested for drinking and driving. Source:false

19. Nicole Richie’s 2006 mugshot after she was arrested for DUI.

Nicole Richie’s 2006 mugshot after she was arrested for DUI. Source:false

20. Michelle Rodriguez’s 2007 mugshot photo in Los Angeles.

Michelle Rodriguez’s 2007 mugshot photo in Los Angeles. Source:false

21. Bruno Mars poses for a mugshot in 2010.

Bruno Mars poses for a mugshot in 2010. Source:false

22. Snooki’s 2010 police mugshot.

Snooki’s 2010 police mugshot. Source:false

23. Charles Barkley’s mugshot after he was arrested for drink driving in 2008.

Charles Barkley’s mugshot after he was arrested for drink driving in 2008. Source:false

24. Samantha Ronson strikes a sassy pose after being arrested for drunk driving in 2011.

Samantha Ronson strikes a sassy pose after being arrested for drunk driving in 2011. Source:false

25. “Teen Mom” Jenelle Evans’ 2013 mugshot.

“Teen Mom” Jenelle Evans’ 2013 mugshot. Source:false

26. Haley Joel Osment’s mugshot after he was charged with driving under the influence in 2006.

Haley Joel Osment’s mugshot after he was charged with driving under the influence in 2006. Source:false

27. Mischa Barton manages a wry smile for her police mugshot after being arrested for DUI in 2007.

Mischa Barton manages a wry smile for her police mugshot after being arrested for DUI in 2007. Source:false

28. Floyd Mayweather smiles in his police mugshot after being arrested in Las Vegas over an outstanding warrant for an alleged assault in 2010.

Floyd Mayweather smiles in his police mugshot after being arrested in Las Vegas over an outstanding warrant for an alleged assault in 2010. Source:false

29. Andy Dick smirks in his mugshot after being arrested at a restaurant in Cali, for allegedly being under the influence.

Andy Dick smirks in his mugshot after being arrested at a restaurant in Cali, for allegedly being under the influence. Source:false

30. “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans’ mugshot after she was arrested by police for allegedly cyberstalking.

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans’ mugshot after she was arrested by police for allegedly cyberstalking. Source:false

31. J.R. Smith arrested in 2012 after he was a wanted man with a warrant out for his arrest.

J.R. Smith arrested in 2012 after he was a wanted man with a warrant out for his arrest. Source:false

32. Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson posed after being arrested for driving under the influence in 2012.

Ex-porn star Jenna Jameson posed after being arrested for driving under the influence in 2012. Source:false

33. George Boedecker, founder of the Crocs line of footwear, after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2012.

George Boedecker, founder of the Crocs line of footwear, after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2012. Source:false

34. Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s mugshot/booking photo taken after he was charged in 2012 for allegedly committing multimillion dollar mortgage fraud.

Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s mugshot/booking photo taken after he was charged in 2012 for allegedly committing multimillion dollar mortgage fraud. Source:false

35. Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina was arrested for alleged drunk driving in 2013.

Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina was arrested for alleged drunk driving in 2013. Source:false

36. Lindsay Lohan smirked as she posed for her mugshot after starting her 90-day jail sentence in 2010.

Lindsay Lohan smirked as she posed for her mugshot after starting her 90-day jail sentence in 2010. Source:false

37. Kid Rock laughed as he was arrested by police after allegedly punching a DJ at a strip club in 2005.

Kid Rock laughed as he was arrested by police after allegedly punching a DJ at a strip club in 2005. Source:false

38. OJ Simpson following his 2007 Las Vegas arrest.

OJ Simpson following his 2007 Las Vegas arrest. Source:false

39. Shia LaBeouf was arrested for allegedly refusing to leave a Chicago convenience store in 2007.

Shia LaBeouf was arrested for allegedly refusing to leave a Chicago convenience store in 2007. Source:false

40. Paris Hilton smiling for her 2010 police mugshot after she was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly possessing cocaine.

Paris Hilton smiling for her 2010 police mugshot after she was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly possessing cocaine. Source:false

RELATED TAGS

alcohol drugs DUI
More From KYSDC

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close