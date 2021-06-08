CLOSE
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Kanye met No I.D. through Donda West, who worked with No I.D.’s mother as a teacher in Chicago.Source:false
2. Kanye claims he has synesthesia, meaning he can see sounds.Source:false
3. He lived in China for a year in the fifth grade.Source:false
4. Donda convinced the 19-year-old No I.D. to meet 14-year-old Kanye and “teach him how to do music.”Source:false
5. Of his time in a Chinese school, Kanye has said “I got A’s and B’s. And I’m not even frontin’.”Source:false
7. Before he was signed, he would jump on tables during label meetings and scream, “I’m the next Michael Jackson!”Source:false
8. He was arrested in 2000 for stealing printers from Office Max in a case of mistaken identity.Source:false
10. At age 13 he wrote a song called “Green Eggs and Ham.”Source:false
12. And he begged his mother to pay $25 per hour for studio time.Source:false
14. He sold his first beat to Chicago rapper Gravity for $8,800.Source:false
15. Then he used the $8,800 to buy Polo clothes and a Jesus Piece.Source:false
20. Kanye studied English at Chicago State University before dropping out to focus on music.Source:false
22. He once said, “I think I’m gonna move to London. Get a fake-ass British accent like Madonna.”Source:false
24. Kanye personally asked Seth Rogen and James Franco to perform their spoof of “Bound 2″ at his wedding to Kim.Source:false
26. But it didn’t happen because they all agreed it was a silly idea.Source:false
28. He once worked as a telemarketer to pay his mother $200 per month in rent, which she demanded.Source:false
30. Kanye opened two Fatburger restaurants in Chicago through his company KW Foods LLC. Both locations have closed.Source:false
32. He has claimed to “TiVo rap videos so I can study them. To learn what steps to take to crush them all.”Source:false
34. He narrowly avoided another infamous rant when Common’s “They Say” was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collab at the Grammy’s over “Heard ‘Em Say” and “Gold Digger.”Source:false
36. But he apologized to Common when “Late Registration” beat “Be” for Best Rap Album that year.Source:false
38. After the Taylor Swift incident, Mos Def visited Kanye’s home and told him to flee the U.S.Source:false
40. Kanye took Mos Def’s advice, escaping to Japan, then Rome, before settling in Hawaii for six months to record “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”Source:false
42. While recording MBDTF, he asked food delivery men for their opinions on the album when they stopped by his studio.Source:false
43. Also after Taylor Swift, “South Park” fried him for two hours in a parody episode titled, “Fishsticks.”Source:false
45. He made Pusha T re-write his verse on “Runaway” four times. Each time, pushing Pusha T to get more angry.Source:false
46. He used his own money to finance the “Glow in the Dark Tour” when Best Buy backed out of sponsoring it.Source:false
48. He kept a tracklisting of Common’s “Be” in the studio to make sure his album was just as good.Source:false
50. He made his first beat in the seventh grade.Source:false
52. The beat was for a “sexual video game.” “The main character was, like, a giant penis,” he explained. “It was like Mario Brothers, but the ghosts were, like, vaginas.”Source:false
53. The idea was abandoned due to the “labor intensive process.” “It literally took me all night to do a step, ’cause the penis, y’know, had little feet and eyes.”Source:false
54. We know he’s from the Chi, but he was actually born in Atlanta.Source:false
55. His father, Ray, was a photojournalist and Christian Counselor in ATL, while his mother was an English professor at Clark Atlanta.Source:false
56. Thanks to hip-hop, we know that Blue Ivy was conceived in Paris, while North West was conceived in Florence. TMI?Source:false
57. Kanye paid $35,000 to shoot the “Through The Wire” music video.Source:false
58. Initially, Chaka Khan refused to clear the sample for “Through The Wire.”Source:false
59. Kanye brought Chaka’s son to a BBQ and played him the “Through The Wire” music video. Two weeks later, Chaka cleared the sample.Source:false
60. Michael Jackson called Kanye to compliment the jacket he wore in the “Stronger” music video.Source:false
61. He’s thought of becoming a male porn star “once or twice.”Source:false
62. He invested two million dollars and over a year of work into creating his sophomore album.Source:false
63. Kanye and Jay Z performed “N*ggas In Paris” 12 times in a row on one night in Paris.Source:false
64. Kanye recorded “The College Dropout” in Los Angeles while recovering from his car accident in 2002.Source:false
65. Kanye once had a blog called KanyeUniverseCity.com.Source:false
66. In 2008, he posted a nude picture of Kim to his blog as he dubbed her his “girl of the week.”Source:false
67. One week later, he posted a picture of Kourtney Kardashian in a bra and made her his “girl of the week.” Awkward?Source:false
68. Before Bey’s digital album, Kanye planned a theatrical release for all of the music videos from “Late Registration.”Source:false
