Summer travel season is already upon us and finding an affordable and romantic destination can be challenging if you are not a frequent traveler.

However, with strategic planning and research, you and your boo can take an amazing vacation filled with memories and fun.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!

Before diving into the locations, here are some tips to keep in mind when planning your itinerary:

With all things considered, vacations are supposed to be a time for you to relax and unwind. The planning process should also be fun and as smooth as possible.

Now, let’s get into the good stuff. Below are some affordable vacation, romantic spots to check out this summer. For more travel deals, click here.

Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples was originally published on 92q.com

1. San Juan, Puerto Rico Source:Getty San Juan is a perfect and affordable location for couples. With its beautiful beaches, amazing food, and great history are what you’re after, Puerto Rico is the place for you and the best part is, no passport is needed! With round-trip flight prices starting at just $95 and 3-star hotels at $110 per night, you are in for a sweet treat.

2. Clearwater, FL Source:Getty Another option within the US is Clearwater, Florida. If you’re looking for sunshine and water, this is the place for you! With the average hotel cost starting at $147 per night and round-trip flights at $92, this is the place to unwind and enjoy some sun with your boo!

3. Cancun, Mexico Source:Getty If you have a little extra within your budget and a passpoty, consider Cancun! Similar to Puerto Rico with its beautiful beaches, amazing food and rich history, it is perfect for traveling couples. There are also a ton of stays and excursions to enjoy that can fall into any budget. The average round trip flight costs start at $160 on Frontier Airlines, and stays start as low as $180 per night.

4. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Source:Getty For that who have a little more in their budget along with a passport, Punta Cana is also a great option to consider. With flights starting at $214 round trip and stays beginning at $128 per night, you will experience great food, beaches, pools, resorts, and more!

5. MSC Cruise Line Cruises are a great and extremely affordable way to travel and MSC Cruises are top-tier! If you’re looking to travel to multiple destinations for under $1,000 this is for you! Additionally, if you do not have a passport, consider a closed-loop cruise that allows you to visit tropical locations and with buffet-style food included in the price along with mostly everything on the ship, you have more than enough reasons to book this trip!

6. U.S. Virgin Islands Another option to consider if you do not have a passport is the US Virgin Islands. Beautiful blue waters, great food and a great experience for you and your lover! Flights can start as low as $177 round trip and stays start as low as $158 per night.

7. Las Vegas, NV Vegas is perfect for couples looking to have a little more fun! With amazing food options and activities to choose from, each day will be an experience to enjoy. The average round-trip flight from the East Coast can start as low as $96 with the average stay running as low as $62 per night! This a perfect quick getaway for anyone to enjoy.

8. Los Angeles, California LA is a great place to visit if you want to enjoy the West Coast. There are so many different cultures you can experience in the city so you get all of that plus sunshine for a great deal. The average roundtrip flight from the East Coast begins at $179 and the average stay starts as low as $55 per night, you can work this getaway right into your budget!

9. Antigua, Guatemala Guatemala is a beautiful choice for those with a little extra wiggle room in their budgets. With blue skies and sunshine, you’re definitely in for a treat. If you are searching for beautiful mountain landscapes, artisanal foods, and Hispanic culture, then Antigua is your spot. With roundtrip flights beginning at $268 and stays starting as low as $56 per night, you are in for an amazing budget-friendly time.