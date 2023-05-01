Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

Fashion enthusiasts from around the globe gather today on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps for the 2023 Met Gala. The annual fashion fundraiser is the most prestigious event of the year, garnering the best of the best from the fashion and entertainment industries.
The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2023 Met Gala
This year’s theme will honor the late and iconic Karl Lagerfeld. The designer, mostly known for his time at Chanel as the luxury brand’s creative director, has made monumental contributions to the fashion world. If you spied our favorite Bajan Billionaire Rihanna Fenty in Chanel this weekend, you could take it as a soft launch to her upcoming Met gala look.
The Met Gala will have a different feel this year. Law Roach is actively retired, so we won’t see his magic on the red carpet. And despite the rumors, the Kardashian Klan will attend the annual fashion fete. We have Michaela Coel serving as a co-chair, and Zendaya possibly making her first appearance since 2019. There’s a lot going on!
Bookmark this post for an up-to-date rundown of the best Met Gala looks.
1. RihannaSource:Getty
The queen of the Met Gala has arrived! After keeping fans, photogs and the entire Met Gala waiting, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the Met Gala 2023 carpet in coordinated black and white looks. Rihanna stunned in a white floral hooded cape and white gown by Valentino paired with white frame sunglasses and a vibrant red lip. This was her second look of h to e night after stepping out her hotel in a vintage fur.
2. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
What’s 4+4? Teyana Taylor ATE this Thom Browne look for the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The singer and actress definitely understood the assignment!
3. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B was a complete vision in Chenpeng Studio at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. She went for a black and white gown that featured Lagerfeld’s signature white blouse and tie combo.
4. Mary J BligeSource:Getty
The Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige, looked amazing in a custom Burberry look at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
5. Viola DavisSource:Getty
The entire carpet stopped and stared at Viola Davis in her hot pink Valentino gown at the 2023 Met Gala. The actress accessorized the gown with a beautiful, natural afro.
6. DiddySource:Getty
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is bringing his cult-classic clothing line back with this Sean Jean ensemble he wore to the Met Gala.
7. Yung MiamiSource:Getty
Yung Miami accompanied her date Diddy to the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
8. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Janelle Monáe understood the assignment in her black and white Thom Browne ensemble that mirrored Karl Lagerfeld’s signature look. She eventually removed the structured oversize coat to reveal a sheer slip and black bikini.
9. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Monae is a fashion risk-taker, and it shows!
10. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams is celebrating a whole lot more than just the Met Gala carpet. The GOAT announced on her Instagram page that she is pregnant with her second child.
She walked the red carpet in a black and white Gucci gown, adorned with pearls around her neck.
11. Kim Kardashian and North WestSource:Getty
Kim Kardashian and North West were seen leaving the Ritz Hotel to head over to the Met Gala. Kim wore a flapper-style Schiaparelli ensemble, and North wore a Chanel blazer and matching accessories.
12. TemsSource:Radio One Digital
Tems looks radiant in a black and white Robert Wun gown, that featured an intricate feathered headdress and opera-length gloves.
13. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer stunned in a Sergio Hudson gown at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The hot mama paired the strapless frock with a soft blue shawl.
14. LaLa AnthonySource:Getty
La La Anthony was spotted at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York.
She looked classic in an all-white single shoulder Sergio Hudson gown, that spoke to the Karl Lagerfeld theme. She accessorized the look with white cat-framed glasses, a white headband, and her hair pulled in a high ponytail.
15. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Actress Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” in a black and pink Prabal Gurung gown, with De Beers jewelry.
16. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose went for a bold, highlighter yellow Altuzarra look at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
17. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice attended her first Met Gala in a white Balmain dress, with her signature red tresses styled in a side part with inches that fell to her waistline.
18. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade strayed from their typical red carpet looks, and opted for a simple monochrome Prada look at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
19. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
Supermodel Extraordinaire Naomi Campbell went into the Chanel archives at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” The model wore a pink Chanel SS10 Couture gown.
20. Michaela CoelSource:Getty
Michaela Coel wore an embellished Schiaparelli frock to the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
21. Bianca Saunders and Usher Raymond IVSource:Getty
Designer Bianca Saunders joined Usher on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
22. Precious LeeSource:Getty
Precious Lee attended the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in a black Fendi gown, featuring a hot pink tulle train.
23. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat always does the Met Gala her way. She decided to attend the fashion fete as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat. The rapper wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress that featured a hood attached to the dress with cat ears.
Her makeup artist sculpted her face into a cat with prosthetics.
24. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty
Yara Shahidi looked stunning in a strapless Jean Paul Gaultier gown at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
25. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey was a complete vision in a floral lace embroidered Gucci gown at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
26. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington slayed this Michael Kors look at the 2023 Met Gala. The lace separates featured a mermaid-style skirt, a bandeau top, a black blazer, and a diamond choker necklace.
27. Edward EnninfulSource:Getty
Enninful looked dapper at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
28. Brian Tyree HenrySource:Getty
Brian Tyree Henry served modern-day Shakespeare at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
29. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo took Lagerfeld’s signature pearl motif to the next level in a black and pearl-embroidered gown, that featured a thigh-high slit.
30. Sabrina Dhowre and Idris ElbaSource:Getty
Both Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba looked chic in Gucci at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
