The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala is in the books, and your favorite celebrities donned outfits all in the name of fashion.

The celebratory and philanthropic putting usually has an out-of-the-box theme that attendees interpret into their gown or tux that tells a unique story.

However, this year, the theme is paying homage to fashion powerhouse Karl Lagerfeld, aptly titled “In honor of Karl.”

He may have passed away in 2019, but the classic style he developed and honed will live on forever. It consisted of his simple black shades, white button-ups and black gloves or chunky silver jewelry.

Still, Met Gala attendees took what inspiration they wanted from the fashion designer to pay homage to his legacy.

The $50,000 ticket goes to fundraisers, and Lagerfeld will also be the subject of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest exhibit.

“When we go back and we look at the work that he has created over so many years, I think that deserves celebration,” Anna Wintour told CBS News‘ Gayle King. “It deserves acknowledgement. I think there will be extraordinary interest in this exhibition.”

See how some of your favorites –from actors to athletes to musicians– honored Lagerfeld at this year’s Met Gala below.

