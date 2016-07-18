Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Taylor Swift ‘would’ve gotten away if it wasn’t for those meddling Kardashians.’
3. Khloe Kardashian was here for all the shade her sister was throwing.
4. Has Zendaya chosen sides? The singer liked a few shady tweets about Taylor.
5. Chloë Grace Moretz, who’s had her own highly publicized issues with the Kardashians in the past, chimed in, too.
6. Kim showed us.
7. Kanye with the assist, and Kim with the slam dunk on team Taylor.
8. If there was no bad blood before, there is now.
9. Twitter has no chill.
10. Demi Lovato got in on the shade by liking a slew of tweets praising Kim K.
11. Lesson learned: Give Beyoncé her things.