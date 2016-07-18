Best Twitter Reactions To Kim Kardashian Slamming Taylor Swift was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Taylor Swift ‘would’ve gotten away if it wasn’t for those meddling Kardashians.’

3. Khloe Kardashian was here for all the shade her sister was throwing. Kim is a savage! Don't fuck with her man hunni #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 18, 2016

4. Has Zendaya chosen sides? The singer liked a few shady tweets about Taylor. tweets zendaya liked then unliked... did you like the bad blood fame zendaya? fake😒 pic.twitter.com/ji6GUGQ105 — gia✨ (@obviouslypan) July 18, 2016

5. Chloë Grace Moretz, who’s had her own highly publicized issues with the Kardashians in the past, chimed in, too. Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016

7. Kanye with the assist, and Kim with the slam dunk on team Taylor. New day, new mess 😂 #KimExposedTaylorParty pic.twitter.com/LYqtsynxIw — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) July 18, 2016

8. If there was no bad blood before, there is now. OMG IM LAUGHING SO HARD RN 😂#KimExposedTaylorParty https://t.co/HuKqUNVpI4 — « jill » (@fczks_styles) July 18, 2016

10. Demi Lovato got in on the shade by liking a slew of tweets praising Kim K. Looks like Demi wants to join in on the #KimExposedTaylorParty 😂 pic.twitter.com/7FO4wBT1cY — SELENA GOMEZ LEGION (@Sel_Legion) July 18, 2016