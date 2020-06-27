2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva

| 06.27.20
2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva

Posted 5 hours ago

This year’s BET Awards weekend is very different. Of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic events, concerts and award shows are no longer taking place as normal, at least for the rest of this year. So, DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva joined other media personalities to interview some of your favorite celebrities virtually in the BET Awards Radio/Media Room.

Below are Quick & Diva’s interviews with Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Jacquees, and Saweetie. Make sure to tune-in Sunday, June 28th at 8pm on BET and now CBS for the 20th BET Awards hosted by Amanda Seales.

Just for the memories, let’s flashback to how the BET Awards Media Room used to be with these photos below…

1. 2018 BET Awards Media Room With Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva Source:Radio One Digital

2. 93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards

93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards Source:WKYS

2018: 93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards

3. BET Awards Media Room With Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva Source:Radio One Digital

4. BET Awards With Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva Source:Radio One Digital

5. 93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards

93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards Source:WKYS

2018: 93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards

6. BET Awards Media Room With Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva Source:Radio One Digital

7. 93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards

93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards Source:WKYS

2018: 93.9 WKYS At The BET Awards

8. BET Awards Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva Source:Radio One Digital

9. 2019 BET Awards: QuickSilva & Megan Thee Stallion

BET Awards: QuickSilva & Megan Thee Stallion Source:Radio One Digital

June 22nd BET Awards: QuickSilva & Megan Thee Stallion

10. QuickSilva & DaBaby

QuickSilva & DaBaby Source:Radio One Digital

June 21st: QuickSilva & DaBaby at the BET Awards 

11. 2019 BET Awards: QuickSilva & Moneybagg Yo

BET Awards: QuickSilva & Moneybagg Yo Source:Radio One Digital

June 22nd: BET Awards: QuickSilva & Moneybagg Yo 

12. QuickSilva YBN Cordae

QuickSilva YBN Cordae Source:Radio One Digital

June 21st: QuickSilva YBN Cordae at the BET Awards

13. 2019 BET Awards: QuickSilva & Raheem DeVaughn

BET Awards: QuickSilva & Raheem DeVaughn Source:Radio One Digital

June 22nd: BET Awards: QuickSilva & Raheem DeVaughn raheem devaughn,quicksilva

14. 2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva Source:Radio One Digital

The 2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room

