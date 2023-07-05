Who runs the world? GIRLS! Now we all know our black queens hit different. On National Bikini Day we gotta go down the list of the most beautiful black celebs that broke the internet. Today we also embrace and empower black women who have rocked the world with their incredible bikini flicks. Some of the baddies like, Beyonce, Rihanna, Coco Jones, & more have served body while having a great time at the pool.
Let’s take a look at 21 times these sexy queens served us some BAWDY!
National Bikini Day: 21 Times Black Queens Served BAWDY! was originally published on majicatl.com
1. Megan Thee Stallion
2. Meagan Good
3. Justine Skye
4. Lori Harvey
5. Beyonce
6. Gabrielle Union
7. Winnie Harlow
8. Chloe Bailey
9. Coco Jones
10. Summer Walker
11. SZA
12. Solange
13. Kelly Rowland
14. Samaria Leah
15. Ciara
16. Janelle Monáe
17. Rihanna
18. Jordyn Woods
19. Shannon Thornton
20. Taylor Rooks
21. TEMS
