National Bikini Day: 21 Times Black Queens Served BAWDY!

Published on July 5, 2023

Who runs the world? GIRLS! Now we all know our black queens hit different. On National Bikini Day we gotta go down the list of the most beautiful black celebs that broke the internet. Today we also embrace and empower black women who have rocked the world with their incredible bikini flicks. Some of the baddies like, Beyonce, Rihanna, Coco Jones, & more have served body while having a great time at the pool.

Let’s take a look at 21 times these sexy queens served us some BAWDY!

National Bikini Day: 21 Times Black Queens Served BAWDY!  was originally published on majicatl.com

1. Megan Thee Stallion

2. Meagan Good

3. Justine Skye

4. Lori Harvey

5. Beyonce

6. Gabrielle Union

7. Winnie Harlow

8. Chloe Bailey

9. Coco Jones

10. Summer Walker

11. SZA

12. Solange

13. Kelly Rowland

14. Samaria Leah

15. Ciara

16. Janelle Monáe

17. Rihanna

18. Jordyn Woods

19. Shannon Thornton

20. Taylor Rooks

21. TEMS

