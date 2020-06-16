I don’t know about anyone else but Ginuwine was the soundtrack of my High School & College years. When “Ginuwine… the Bachelor” dropped with the single “Pony” dominating radio, I don’t think I really knew what I was listening too because it was so different but it was dope! Timbaland’s unique production combined with Ginuwine’s skill as a singer and dancer was the ingredients for success not just for G, but for other R&B and Pop artists who took a “bite” out of their style.
“100% Ginuwine” turned the Washington D.C. native into a star. The singles “What’s So Different?”, “None of Ur Friends Business” and “So Anxious” continued to dominate the radio. College parties could literally create a Ginuwine playlist and let it ride until the party was over.
So for Black Music Month, we not only give G the respect he’s earned, we spotlight some of the biggest hits of his career.
Black Music Month: Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits According To Billboard was originally published on mymajicdc.com
1. Differences
From his 3rd album “The Life,” the single “Differences” became his biggest song to date. The song spent four weeks at number 1 on the Billboard U.S. R&B charts. It also peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.
2. Pony
Ginuwine’s debut single “Pony” hit in the Summer of 1996, and was a game-changer. Timbaland’s unique style of production along with Ginuwine and co-writer Static Major set the tone of what we would hear for years to come. The song topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart for 2 weeks and reached number 6 on the Billboard top 100.
3. I Need A Girl (Part Two)
In 2002, Diddy wanted to let the world know that HE invented the remix and dropped with that exact title. The second single off the album was I Need A Girl (Part Two) featuring Ginuwine, Loon, Mario Winans, and Tammy Ruggeri, and dance floors weren’t the same.
4. Stingy
Originally from the soundtrack to the Ice Cube film “Barbershop,” G added the track to his 4th album “The Senior.” Written by Johnta Austin and Bryan-Michael Cox, the song peaked at number 7 on the Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and 33 on the Billboard 100.
5. Hell Yeah
The R. Kelly written & produced track was the first single from G’s 4th album “The Senior.” The track spent 20 weeks on the charts, peaking at number 17 on the Billboard Top 100.