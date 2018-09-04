Beyoncé has pretty solid reputation for being damn near perfect. So much so that it’s rare we get to see the Queen indulge in everyday things that we do — like turning up.
We’ve seen Bey with a drink in her hand before, but in her 20 year career, we’ve never seen her belligerent or getting carried out the club for being too wasted. However, in honor of her 37th birthday, we dug up some rare pics of the star looking litty.
Thank us later.
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Basketball BuzzedSource:Splash News
Bey must’ve started feeling her drank mid-game.
2. When you stand up too fast and don’t realize how tipsy you areSource:Splash News
3. When your friend offers to take photos of you after the club.Source:Getty
4. Drunk In LoveSource:Getty
No better person to be Buzzed up with than your boo.
5. Yacht BuzzedSource:Splash News
Who wouldn’t be turning up on yacht in France?
6. Bound To Be BuzzedSource:Splash News
Bey looks like she’s either running from the alcohol or running to it. Peep the Happy Hour sign.
7. Beer BuzzedSource:Splash News
You can see the beer bliss in her eyes
8. No Pics PleaseSource:Splash News
Who wants a flash in their face after a night of sipping.
9. All smilesSource:Splash News
The smirk and the glow says it all.
10. Beach BuzzedSource:Splash News
Getting lit on the beach and taking photos is the best! Right, Bey?