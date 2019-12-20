Killa Back: Cam’Ron Drops ‘Purple Haze 2’ & Hip-Hop Twitter Ready To Chef Bricks Uptown

Cam’Ron has been in the game for over two decades and has managed to stay in the discussion as one of the most consistent acts to ever do it. With his latest studio album, Purple Haze 2, Killa Cam is in tip-top lyrical shape and fans on Twitter are ready to hit the block with the bricks.

Purple Haze 2, the sequel to 2004’s Purple Haze, is the seventh official full-length album from the Dispet captain. Fans of Cam’Ron will no doubt expect to hear more of the Harlem veteran’s matter-of-fact rapping, replete with humorous punchlines and sometimes some gut-wrenching honesty. Of course, Cam does a fair amount of boasting on the album but it isn’t all stunt talk as he gets into his story-telling bag as he’s done many times in the past.

Purple Haze 2 opens up with “Toast To Me,” a classic Heatmakerz chipmunk soul banger and Cam shines brightly. Producer ADM Authentic gives Killa some spooky nighttime heat to flow over with “Medellin” which has a slight jab at his ex-girlfriend, Juju. Rek also gives Cam’Ron a drumless, guitar and piano-laced joint for “Losin’ Weight 3,” perhaps the best version in the ongoing series.

Cam’Ron does much of the heavy lifting on the album but Wale shows up for “I Don’t Know” and Max B offers his services on two tracks, “This Is My City” and “Keep Rising” both produced by Rek with the songs cleverly blending into each other with ear-pleasing results. Jim Jones stands alongside his Diplomats brother on them uptown anthem “Straight Harlem” with the help out from Shooter and production from Rek.

Purple Haze 2 is trending on Twitter and we’ve got those reactions on deck of course. Check out the streams of the project below as well.

