Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24: The Obamas Dedicate Smithsonian African American History Museum; Regina King Slays The Emmys & More! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Aja Naomi King comes out for the ‘Birth of a Nation’ premiere at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on September 21,

2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Gabrielle Union attends the premiere of ‘The Birth of a Nation’ on September 21.

3. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Aja Naomi King and Gabrielle Union have a look going for the ‘Birth of a Nation’ premiere on September 21.

4. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Aja Naomi King poses with her ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ co-star Jack Falahee at the ‘Birth of a Nation’ on September 21 in Los Angeles.

5. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Aja Naomi King snuggles up for a shot with Chadwick Boseman and Aja Naomi King at the ‘Birth of a Nation’ after party on September 21.

6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Regina Hall attends the launch of Careers In Entertainment Tour (CIE) on September 21 at the Brooklyn Expo Center in New York.

7. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Jazmine Sullivan and Ava DuVernay pose together at the 2016 EncouragHERS Luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C. on September 23.

8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Common gets a shot with Jazmine Sullivan and Ava Duvernay on the red carpet at the 2016 EncouragHERS Luncheon.

9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Ciara attends the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21 in Milan, Italy.

10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Madina Nalwanga sweeps into the premiere of Disney’s ‘Queen Of Katwe’ on September 20 in Hollywood.

11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Lupita Nyong’o arrives at the ‘Queen Of Katwe’ premiere on September 20.

12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Lupita Nyong’o mixes African flair with Red Carpet style at the premiere of Disney’s ‘Queen Of Katwe.’

13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Lupita Nyong’o and Madina Nalwanga share a laugh with David Oyelowo at the ‘Queen Of Katwe’ premiere.

14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Jada Pinkett Smith speaks during Insight Dialogues presented by The Rockefeller Foundation on September 19 in New York City.

15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Jada Pinkett Smith comes out for the 2016 Global Citizen Festival In Central Park To End Extreme Poverty By 2030 at Central Park on September 24 in New York City.

16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Jada Pinkett Smith and Salma Hayek speak during the 2016 Global Citizen Festival In Central Park on September 24.

17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 First Lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama arrive back at The White House after attending the UN General Assembly in New York September 21, 2016.

18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 President Barack Obama presents the National Medal of Arts to Audra McDonald during an East Room ceremony at The White House September 22 in Washington, DC.

19. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 President Barack Obama presents the National Humanities Medal to journalist and author Isabel Wilkerson during a ceremony in the East Room at The White House September 22.

20. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 President Barack Obama speaks at the opening ceremony of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 24 in Washington, DC.

21. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Oprah and Will Smith greet the crowd before reciting poems from famous African American poets during the National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Ceremony.

22. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Patti LaBelle belts out a performance during the dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

23. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Angela Bassett and Robert DeNiro speak at the National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Ceremony.

24. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 President Barack Obama has his picture taken with four generations of the Bonner family, who are descendants of slaves, after ringing the First Baptist Church Bell to officially open the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 2016.

25. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 President Barack Obama watches First Lady Michelle Obama give former President George Bush a hug during the dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture September 24.

26. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Rihanna takes the stage at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival In Central Park To End Extreme Poverty By 2030 at Central Park on September 24 in New York City.

27. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Rihanna performs onstage at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival In Central Park To End Extreme Poverty By 2030.

28. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Teyana Taylor is seen casually slaying on her way to the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ on September 20 in New York City.

29. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Skai Jackson arrives at Teen Vogue Celebrates 14th Annual Young Hollywood Issue on September 23 in Malibu.

30. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner attend 14th Annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood with American Eagle Outfitters on September 23.

31. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Yara Shahidi twirls on the red carpet at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18 in Los Angeles.

32. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Actress Jenifer Lewis attends the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18.

33. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross arrive at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18.

34. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Tracee Ellis Ross has a solo moment on the red carpet at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18.

35. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18.

36. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Taraji P. Henson switches up her look to speak onstage during the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18.

37. Celeb Pics Of The Week 9/18 – 9/24 Regina King serves up old school glam in the press room at the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18.