Celebrities Live Their Lives ‘Like It’s Golden’ At Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Private Oscars After Party

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jay Z said it best, “After the show, it’s the after party. Then after the party, it’s the hotel lobby…” Dropping fire lyrics in the early 2000s, the Roc-A-Fella leader taught us what it meant to be outside and keep the party lit even before we used that term.

So, it makes sense that Jay Z and Beyoncé now host one of the Oscars’ hottest after parties. Named the “Gold Party,“ the post-awards event is historically one not to miss.

This year was no different because, according to multiple sources, all of Black Hollywood was there. Or, they wanted to be.

Jay Z and Beyoncé have hosted “The Gold Party” since 2018.

The Gold Party has been a shining event following the Oscars since 2018. And just one year later, it was already dubbed “the night’s most coveted invitation.”

The event became so influential that in 2022, the party caused controversy. That year, partygoers were greeted by protestors outside the private party’s location, the Chateau Marmont. News reported 75+ protestors circled the property and built a step-and-repeat with logos that read “Boycott.”

The crowd represented those who disagreed with the Carters’ decision to hold their party at the venue following workplace issues, major layoffs, and negative first-hand accounts from former employees. The party did go on that year, however.

Everybody wants to party with the Carters – including us.

The event competes with the Vanity Fair after party, Madonna’s soiree, and Elton John’s annual foundation event benefitting AIDS. But unlike other Oscar events. Jay and Bey’s event is mostly closed off to the press. Few cameras are allowed in, and little to no social media captures are taken.

This exclusivity only helps fuel the popularity of the Carters’ event. See pictures posted by the Renaissance Queen herself from the event in 2023.

While official “Gold Party” pictures have yet to be released, some attendees have posted their ‘fits and recaps on Instagram. See our gallery of these posts below, and check to see whether one of your favorite Black Hollywood stars made the exclusive guest list.

Celebrities Live Their Lives ‘Like It’s Golden’ At Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Private Oscars After Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com