Celebrities With Autistic Children [PHOTOS]

Posted May 30, 2019

Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Autism is a neurological disorder that effects information processing in the brain. The disorder affects about 1 in 59 children and according to autismspeaks.org, boys are nearly four times more likely than girls to be diagnosed with it. Most children can be diagnosed after age four, but it’s often diagnosed as early as age 2.  Some are nonverbal, some are extremely intelligent and some are amazingly talented in the arts. In all categories, it’s something that affects every ethnic and socioeconomic group.

Toni Braxton‘s son Diezel (born 2003), for example, was diagnosed with autism in 2006. Braxton once said that she believed her son’s disability was God’s way of punishing her for having an abortion in 2001.

“When my youngest son was diagnosed with autism I feared that I was being punished for my earlier actions,” she said. “I have since realized that my son is special and learns in a different way.”

Learning in a different way was the case for people like Bill Gates and Andy Warhol who, too, had symptoms associated with the Autism Spectrum Disorder. And there are a number of other celebrities who actually have children with autism.

“The one thing that we know that everyone can agree on: Early intervention is key,” Holly Robinson Peete, whose son R.J. was diagnosed at age 3, once told Yahoo! Lifestyle. R.J. stopped talking, responding to his name and making eye contact at age two; Peete sought a doctor when he started flapping his hands and flicking his ears repetitively. Early recognition and therapy helped him regain engagement.

Check out a list of celebrities with autistic children below…

1. Toni Braxton’s son Diesel was diagnosed with autism as a toddler.

Toni Braxton’s son Diesel was diagnosed with autism as a toddler. Source:Getty

2. Holly Robinson Peete’s son Rodney Jr. was diagnosed with autism at three.

Holly Robinson Peete’s son Rodney Jr. was diagnosed with autism at three. Source:Getty

3. Radio Host and entertainer D.L. Hughley’s son Kyle has Aspergers, a form of autism.

Radio Host and entertainer D.L. Hughley’s son Kyle has Aspergers, a form of autism. Source:TV One

4. Actress Tisha Campbell’s son Xen was diagnosed with autism at a young age.

Actress Tisha Campbell’s son Xen was diagnosed with autism at a young age. Source:Getty

5. Screening ‘Rambo – First Blood’, CaSylvester Stallone’s son Seargeoh was diagnosed with autism at three.

Screening 'Rambo - First Blood', CaSylvester Stallone’s son Seargeoh was diagnosed with autism at three. Source:WENN

6. Boyz II Men band member Shawn Stockman’s son, Micah, was diagnosed with autism.

Boyz II Men band member Shawn Stockman’s son, Micah, was diagnosed with autism. Source:WENN

7. John Travolta’s late son Jett had autism.

John Travolta’s late son Jett had autism. Source:WENN
