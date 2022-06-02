93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Years ago, in the first season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” it was one Linnethia “Nene” Leakes who famously told Kim Zolciak, “Close your legs to married men!” In case you don’t remember…

Well now, it seems that Nene is not taking heed to her own advice, as she is now being sued under the very controversial “Alienation of Affection” law. North Carolina is one of only a few states to have this law, which would allow a scorned spouse to sue any third party for wrongful acts that ultimately leads to the breakup of a marriage. Yes, this can include ANY third party (including that nagging mother-in-law). However, we’re going to focus on the extra lovers here.

Check out what’s going on with Nene, plus three more celebrity cases that you may have forgotten about!

“Close Your Legs to Married Men!” Celebs Sued for Alienation of Affection was originally published on hiphopnc.com