93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jacky Oh passed away almost two weeks ago, and her loved ones celebrated her life this past weekend.

Her partner DC Young Fly spoke at length at her funeral, where he praised her as the light in his life and an amazing mother to their three children.

The comedian even attempted to lighten the mood during the eulogy by thrusting his hips in the air and admitting he wanted to have a house full of kids.

“You know I wanted seven more,” he said as the crowd erupted in laughter. He then pointed at Oh’s casket and said she’d beat him up for that joke.

“I love you and I want our kids to understand that you have a beautiful soul. And you didn’t leave us; you’re in heaven, and your spirit is with us. You’re still here, and we’ve got an amazing support system,” he said at the funeral.

The Atlanta-born comedian posted a clip of the services to his Instagram with a caption that read, “Sent you off the right way mama love u forever the kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us.”

News first broke of Oh’s passing on May 31 when TMZ alleged that the 32-year-old passed away in Miami. Rumors suggest that she was reportedly in Florida to undergo plastic surgery after her three kids –commonly known as a mommy makeover– but no details have been confirmed yet.

A little more than a week after Jacky’s death DC Young Fly took to social media to break his silence on the loss of his partner and mother of his kids.

“I wasn’t in no rush to post this because I wanted it to be a dream so bad but every hour I’m reminded of realty so I wanna make sure I applaud you in the proper manner ,” he captioned an Instagram post. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW your soul was beautiful.”

Twitter saluted DC YoungFly during his time of need as he laid his partner to rest.

DC Young Fly Delivers Touching Speech At Jacky Oh’s Memorial Service was originally published on cassiuslife.com