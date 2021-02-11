Recently Divorced Dr. Dre Allegedly Caught Creeping With Apryl Jones, Twitter Salutes Her

Well, that was fast. Dr. Dre isn’t letting his recent divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young, and a brain aneurysm scare stop him from moving on to someone new.

Twitter has been thrown into a tizzy after “Xplosive” (see what we did there?) photos of a masked Dr. Dre and a “mystery woman” leaving BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles Wednesday (Feb.10) hit the web. It didn’t take long for Twitter detectives to decipher who the mystery woman was, and it’s none other than Omarion’s baby mama and his dirty macking B2K brother Lil Fizz’s ex Apryl Jones.

Dr. Dre with mystery woman amid divorce from Nicole Young https://t.co/TMhthw0IPu pic.twitter.com/vJIGFTKbDV — Page Six (@PageSix) February 11, 2021

The Shaderoom is confirming that it is indeed Jones seen with Dre. Now, the two don’t necessarily have to be on a date and could have just been discussing music, but that is highly unlikely. Speaking exclusively with Madame Noire, Jones revealed that she is single and dating but did not disclose exactly who.

Per Madame Noire:

“I am dating. And…I’m not looking for anything,” she says. “I’m a say I’m not looking. I just feel like…I am dating, and I’m open, and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different, and I’ll know it when I feel it. But that’s just where I’m at with it. I’m not looking for anything. I don’t have a particular type. I’m just enjoying life and exchanging energy, and enjoying company. And that’s it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin’ [laughs]. That’s where I’m at.”

Riiiggghhht.

Twitter has been giving Jones her props for scooping the 55-year-old near billionaire, putting her in elite company with Lori Harvey.

We don’t know if she’s quite there yet. Lori Harvey is a legend.

You can peep more reactions to Dr. Dre and Apryl Jones allegedly dating below.

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty

