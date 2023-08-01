93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Happy National Girlfriend Day!

Today isn’t for boyfriends to appreciate and celebrate their girlfriends. Instead, today is dedicated to women supporting women. Romantic partners will come and go, but your girlfriends are here for a lifetime of true friendship and sisterhood. Check out a gallery of our favorite onscreen girlfriends inside.

Girlfriends are our chosen family. They’re the women in our lives, who will go to bat for us no matter the circumstances. Female friendships are the definition of “ride or die.” They are the sisters some of us never had growing up.

Real girlfriends are there to listen to you vent about everything from relationships to requesting a raise, and when you finish rambling, they are there to offer solid advice on how to move forward.

National Girlfriend Day reminds us of our favorite onscreen girl friendships from Issa and Molly on Insecure to Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn on Girlfriends. These ladies supported one another through the good times and the bad, and showed women around the world the true meaning of friendship.

Celebrate your girlfriends this year on National Girlfriend Day with some much-needed time together. Off to the spa, weekend retreat, vineyard or a movie night in to spend with the women who provide a safe space to be ourselves and a circle of sisterhood like no other.

Check out our gallery of onscreen girlfriends below:

Happy National Girlfriend Day: Celebrate With Our Favorite Onscreen Girlfriends was originally published on globalgrind.com