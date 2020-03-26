BerryNice: Sparks Fly As Halle Berry Convinces DJ D Nice To Keep The Party Going

Janine Brunson-Johnson

There seems to be a budding romance at Club Quarantine? Well when Halle Berry convinced D-Nice to keep the club open after hours, things certainly heated up.

The party turned to a Quiet Storm feel. D-Nice asked Ms. Berry to meet him on the dance floor and the rest is history.

P.S. We knew he was single because he said: “It’s hard being single…I’m just looking for someone to dance with.” I think its safe to say not anymore… as he later said: “I’m courting you, Halle!” 💜

See some of the IG Live highlights below.

