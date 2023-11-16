Hip-Hop has always had a fond love for Marijuana. From advocating its use in song lyrics, to promoting the sale of it via personal brands, Mary Jane has been apart of Hip-Hop culture for as long as it’s existed.
Many artists partake in smoking marijuana for the euphoria, some artists believe it enhances their ability to write a song, record, even perform. Some rappers, such as Lil Wayne find a way to incorporate the motions of smoking, to represent their branding on a song. When you hear a lighter flick and an inhale on a song, you know Lil Wayne is about to spit a fire sixteen!
Some artists, like Master P, have taken their love for the plant and decided to turn it into a profit, conducting business behind the ‘bud’ and expanding their entrepreneurial endeavors.
Check out 25 of Hip-Hop’s hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs below!
SmoKINGS: 25 of Hip Hop’s Hottest Cannabis Connoisseurs was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Snoop DoggSource:Getty
2. Lil WayneSource:Getty
3. Wiz KhalifaSource:Getty
4. Rick RossSource:Getty
5. Cypress HillSource:Getty
6. Asap RockySource:Getty
7. Method Man and RedManSource:Getty
8. Jadakiss and Styles PSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Jadakiss and Styles P of The Lox perform during Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,performance,two people,madison square garden,jadakiss,styles p,sheek louch
9. Smoke DZASource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Smoke DZA visits SiriusXM Studios on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,visit,smoke – physical structure,siriusxm studios – new york city
10. MigosSource:Getty
11. The GameSource:Getty
12. 2 ChainzSource:Getty
13. Juicy JSource:Getty
14. KuruptSource:Getty
15. Master PSource:Getty
16. Kid CudiSource:Getty
17. Dizzy WrightSource:Getty
18. Pop SmokeSource:Getty
19. Waka Flocka FlameSource:Getty
