John Wall’s Return To D.C. Was Everything He Hoped For

NBA All-Star and the former Franchise player for the Washington Wizards John Wall made his return to D.C. on December 10th since his unexpected departure in 2020. The night was full of emotions, love, happiness and gratefulness.
The Wizards played in their throwback uniforms as they continue to celebrate the 25th Anniversary since the team’s name change. This brought back all the nostalgia vibes as this was the Wizards court and jerseys when Wall first came to D.C.
During halftime DJ Kool performed and throughout the game there were performances by the Wizards Dancers and the Wisdom dancers (age 50+ dancers).
During the Clippers postgame, Wall made it clear that he isn’t closing the door on coming back to D.C. “Nah…I’m still not saying goodbye. You never know what the future can hold.”
Many fans are hoping this is true but until that day comes, The DMV will continue to show love for John Wall, who is and will always be a part of this community!
See more photos from this special game below…
1. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
2. Paul George Warming Up PregameSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
3. John Wall Poses For Photos with FansSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
4. Bradley Beal PregameSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
5. John Wall and Bradley Beal PregameSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
6. Bradley Beal with Drew GoodenSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
7. Bradley BealSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
8. John Wall and Bradley BealSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
9. Paul George pregameSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
10. Bradley Beal warming upSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
11. Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal pregameSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
12. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
13. Kawhi Leonard and Paul GeorgeSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
14. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
15. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
16. Wizards vs ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
17. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
18. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John WallSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
19. Kawhi LeonardSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
20. Deni AvdijaSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
21. Kristaps PorzinigisSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
22. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
23. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps PorzingisSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
24. Kristaps PorzingisSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
25. Corey KispertSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
26. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
27. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
28. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
29. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
30. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
31. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
32. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
33. Paul GeorgeSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
34. Paul GeorgeSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
35. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
36. Deni AvdijaSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
37. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
38. Washington WizardsSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
39. Kawhi LeonardSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
40. Paul GeorgeSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
41. Kyle KuzmaSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
42. Daniel GaffordSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
43. Kristaps PorzingisSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
44. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
45. Kyle KuzmaSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens
46. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The ClippersSource:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports
Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers
December 10, 2022
Photos by Darrell Owens