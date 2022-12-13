HomeCelebrity NewsAthletes

John Wall’s Return To D.C. Was Everything He Hoped For

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

Source: Darrell Owens / Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

NBA All-Star and the former Franchise player for the Washington Wizards John Wall made his return to D.C. on December 10th since his unexpected departure in 2020. The night was full of emotions, love, happiness and gratefulness.

John Wall Writes Touching Letter To His DMV Family Before Departure

The Wizards played in their throwback uniforms as they continue to celebrate the 25th Anniversary since the team’s name change. This brought back all the nostalgia vibes as this was the Wizards court and jerseys when Wall first came to D.C.

 From Bullets to Wizards: Washington Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Rebrand [Photos]

During halftime DJ Kool performed and throughout the game there were performances by the Wizards Dancers and the Wisdom dancers (age 50+ dancers).

DJ Kool performs during halftime

Source: Darrell Owens / Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

During the Clippers postgame, Wall made it clear that he isn’t closing the door on coming back to D.C. “Nah…I’m still not saying goodbye. You never know what the future can hold.”

Many fans are hoping this is true but until that day comes, The DMV will continue to show love for John Wall, who is and will always be a part of this community!

See more photos from this special game below…

1. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

2. Paul George Warming Up Pregame

Paul George Warming Up Pregame Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

3. John Wall Poses For Photos with Fans

John Wall Poses For Photos with Fans Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

4. Bradley Beal Pregame

Bradley Beal Pregame Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

5. John Wall and Bradley Beal Pregame

John Wall and Bradley Beal Pregame Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

6. Bradley Beal with Drew Gooden

Bradley Beal with Drew Gooden Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

7. Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

8. John Wall and Bradley Beal

John Wall and Bradley Beal Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

9. Paul George pregame

Paul George pregame Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

10. Bradley Beal warming up

Bradley Beal warming up Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

11. Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal pregame

Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal pregame Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

12. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

13. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

14. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

15. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

16. Wizards vs Clippers

Wizards vs Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

17. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

18. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and John Wall

John Wall, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

19. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

20. Deni Avdija

Deni Avdija Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

21. Kristaps Porzinigis

Kristaps Porzinigis Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

22. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

23. Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis

Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

24. Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

25. Corey Kispert

Corey Kispert Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

26. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

27. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

28. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

29. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

30. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

31. John Wall Yells Proudly To The Crowd “This Is Still My City!”

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

32. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

33. Paul George

Paul George Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

34. Paul George

Paul George Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

35. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

36. Deni Avdija

Deni Avdija Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

37. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

38. Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

39. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

40. Paul George

Paul George Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

41. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

42. Daniel Gafford

Daniel Gafford Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

43. Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

44. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

45. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

46. John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers

John Wall Returns To D.C. With The Clippers Source:Inside The Wizards & LegacyMaker Sports

Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Clippers 

December 10, 2022

Photos by Darrell Owens

