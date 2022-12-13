John Wall’s Return To D.C. Was Everything He Hoped For

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

NBA All-Star and the former Franchise player for the Washington Wizards John Wall made his return to D.C. on December 10th since his unexpected departure in 2020. The night was full of emotions, love, happiness and gratefulness.

John Wall Writes Touching Letter To His DMV Family Before Departure

The Wizards played in their throwback uniforms as they continue to celebrate the 25th Anniversary since the team’s name change. This brought back all the nostalgia vibes as this was the Wizards court and jerseys when Wall first came to D.C.

From Bullets to Wizards: Washington Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Rebrand [Photos]

During halftime DJ Kool performed and throughout the game there were performances by the Wizards Dancers and the Wisdom dancers (age 50+ dancers).

During the Clippers postgame, Wall made it clear that he isn’t closing the door on coming back to D.C. “Nah…I’m still not saying goodbye. You never know what the future can hold.”

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

Many fans are hoping this is true but until that day comes, The DMV will continue to show love for John Wall, who is and will always be a part of this community!

See more photos from this special game below…

RELATED: John Wall Talks Almost Getting His Foot Amputated & Suicidal Thoughts After His Mother Died

RELATED: John Wall’s Annual Back To School Giveaway [Photos & Video]

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.