John Wall Writes Touching Letter To His DMV Family Before Departure

As the news broke last night, many fans and people throughout the country are reacting to the Washington Wizards All-Star, John Wall now becoming a Houston Rocket. For those in the DMV, John Wall meant more to the community than his stats on the court. He was always a part of the city and will always be.

The love DC had for John Wall far exceeded any that he received on a national NBA level Not many stars embrace a place, connect with it & represent it the way he did. He didn't win a championship in his 10 years but he won over hearts. This breakup will be hard for many to accept — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 3, 2020

Wall meet with his teammates today to say goodbye and take a last lap around the DC facilities he has known well for the last 10 years. He also shared a message to the DMV fans via his social media saying in part; “I may not wear the jersey anymore but I will never forget what it meant to represent for ya’ll”