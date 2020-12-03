CLOSE
John Wall Writes Touching Letter To His DMV Family Before Departure

"You rocked with me from day one... I always felt the love from you"

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

Source: Will Newton / Getty

As the news broke last night, many fans and people throughout the country are reacting to the Washington Wizards All-Star, John Wall now becoming a Houston Rocket. For those in the DMV, John Wall meant more to the community than his stats on the court. He was always a part of the city and will always be.

Wall meet with his teammates today to say goodbye and take a last lap around the DC facilities he has known well for the last 10 years. He also shared a message to the DMV fans via his social media saying in part; “I may not wear the jersey anymore but I will never forget what it meant to represent for ya’ll”

 

