CLOSE
HomeCelebrity NewsWAGs

Happy Anniversary LeBron James And Wife Savannah!

Posted 7 hours ago

Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

LeBron James and Savannah are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary! The Akron natives got married on September 14, 2013, after being together since high school.

The couple shares three children together: Bronny James, Zhuri James, Bryce Maximus James.

How did LeBron James and Savannah Brinson meet?

LeBron of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School met the then-16-year-old Savannah Brinson, a cheerleader and softball player from a rival school, in 2002. He asked her out to a basketball game and dinner at Outback Steakhouse. Savannah forgot her leftovers form dinner but he returned with them in tow and the rest if history.

Check out our favorite photos of Lebron James and his wife Savannah below!

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

Happy Anniversary LeBron James And Wife Savannah!  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Their Vogue Magazine Feature

2.

3. Throwback to 2005

4. Gym day!

5. Trainwreck Premiere

6. Eastern Conference Champs!

7. LeBron’s 30th birthday!

8.

9.

10. Dance Party!

11. Halloween 2019

12. Family Photo!

13.

14. Christmas 2018

15. Small Foot Movie Premier

16. 5th year wedding anniversary back in 2018

More From KYSDC
Close