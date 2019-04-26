Shufflefoot LeSean McCoy Spoils ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Twitter Wants Him Ejected From The Paint

Do not look at this post if you have not seen Avengers: Endgame. We are warning you, spoilers are ahead.

This is your last chance.

Don’t say we failed to warn you.

NFL player and now to many, certified douchebag, LeSean McCoy went ahead and spoiled Avengers: Endgame for those who happen to the follow the tap dancer or who saw his tweet RT’d onto their timelines.

It goes without saying that the move infuriated those who have yet to see the incredible movie as well as those who had and who hated to see it spoiled for anyone.

Twitter immediately sought some sort of retribution, including demanding the Buffalo Bull bamma be suspended by the NFL. Sounds fair to us. This is where we point out LeSean McCoy allegedly had an ex-girlfriend beat up and had the audacity to say Colin Kaepernick wasn’t skilled enough for the NFL.

It takes for Lesean McCoy to spoil Avengers for y’all to finally know he’s a scumbag? Not the baby mama twitter stuff. Cheap tipper stuff. Alleged beat down for hire stuff? The damn movie spoiler pic.twitter.com/pysSYYsXJT — SWO(Sixers World Order) #SixersIn5 (@realprinceblue) April 26, 2019

What may be worse is since the dipwad can’t spell (the tweets is at the very bottom), you may have seen the spoiler even if you muted the name of the character in question.

Peep the reactions on the flip. And seriously, look away if you have not seen the movie.

