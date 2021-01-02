It’s early in 2021 but already, the faux financial expert collective best known as LLC Twitter is off to a roaring start. After one Twitter user gave some explosively bad advice on how to flip a portion of the new $600 stimulus payments into six figures, folks online have been clowning LLC Twitter ferociously.
Twitter user @yungnique_RMF hopped on the social media network on Friday (Jan. 2) and listed out a series of tips that would surely land someone in the slammer.
“Take $150 out your Stimulus. Go get you a LLC. Now you own your own Business. Now go online and get the 5k small business grant(SBA). That’s how you turn $150 into 5k. Now you have 5k and your own Business. Take out a credit card in your Business name. Use half then pay it off,” read the first tweet. As the thread continued, it only got worse.
“Make your Business credit perfect. Everytime you spend a $1 file it under the Business. End of the yr file those Taxes. Pay those Taxes. Start living good. All off $150 Thank me later.. This is FREE GAME,” @yungnique_RMF added in the thread while sharing links.
Almost immediately, folks began chiming in and blowing holes in the theory laid out by @yungnique_RMF. For starters, the application fees for beginning a business varies from state to state, and grants aren’t given out like candy at Halloween, something a few actual financial experts and business owners explained carefully in their replies.
To be somewhat fair, starting your own business is a smart plan if you intend to follow all the rules and guidelines properly and not go for this illegal microwave method of fast cash.
Because Twitter is the place it is, folks have been firing up the thread with quote tweet joke reactions that are too funny to ignore. We’ve got those replies below.
LLC Twitter Trends After Stimmy Payments Appear, The Clowning Is Immense was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Nigga it’s $500 alone for an LLC in MA 😂 https://t.co/lQ7vD81wUg— Dusty Baker (@OgSwaggerdick) January 2, 2021
2.
and that’s how we commit tax fraud kids ✨ https://t.co/1cBADklgWo pic.twitter.com/saw7xXJHmj— OJ (@ojenabosi) January 2, 2021
3.
and you save a bunch of money on rent because you live in prison now. the wealth just builds itself! https://t.co/yu4uJvDyzP— Stimbaland (@JamalJimoh) January 2, 2021
4.
Before I even get to the fact that you can't just get an SBA immediately after you have a business tax id number, or that you can't get a business credit card off top without them referencing your personal credit - Where they runnin' a sale on LLC's for $150 at? https://t.co/Z4KCY5VvOV— Naima Cochrane (@naima) January 2, 2021
5.
As a practicing lawyer I need to caveat this and say that this tweet does not constitute legal advice. Now that’s out of the way...— Slumdog Hundredaire (@Brantastics) January 2, 2021
DO NOT LISTEN TO ANY PART OF THIS ABSOLUTE FORKFUL OF SHIT ADVICE. https://t.co/IjYSejLdos
6.
Sounds like someone went to Trump University 🥴 https://t.co/CW7QS7AJEn— Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) January 2, 2021
7.
Has it ever occurred to LLC Twitter that there are people who don't want to be business owners, but would rather enjoy the small pleasure of life? Hustle Twitter is so empty, lacking of creativity and depth. When will you learn that your occupation isn't a character trait. https://t.co/ouLiqiJmZ2— Golding (@GoldingGirl617) January 2, 2021
8.
LLC Twitter said just fraud and vibes https://t.co/twIhiecc8I— Roi Haïtien 👑🇭🇹 (@__wadley__) January 2, 2021
9.
Lmaoooooo LLC Twitter at it again https://t.co/zJXMDxzcCr— Elaquent™ (@Elaquent) January 2, 2021
10.
LLC Twitter https://t.co/xWU3H0qaWW pic.twitter.com/KlgnKaBVRq— Future Of The Retro (@TraeK_) January 2, 2021
11.
LLC Twitter has taken the same rhetoric as pimps. “Putting u up on game” is what pimps & sheisters say. What’s funny about them is that if they were giving “game” they would be providing opportunities for you to access capital.— The Workshop Queen (@ElWorkshopQueen) January 2, 2021
12.
LLC twitter tells y’all to start a business with no concept, no inventory, absolutely nothing to sell 😭— i Hurd i was Cancel (@___inCANdescent) January 2, 2021
13.
The CEO of LLC Twitter pic.twitter.com/wijEP8NbVY— ⚜King Rich⚜ (@King_KeriRich) January 2, 2021
14.
Lmao. Ya'll cognitive reasoning is in the sand.— The Consigliere (@MyNameIsJamma) January 2, 2021
And a lot of times rich people only miss jail because they get audited and end up paying back taxes lol.
They also have money to pay things like attorneys and accountants...
Which LLC twitter... prolly doesn't. https://t.co/sTWAIbnIlz
15.
LLC Twitter reading these tweets pic.twitter.com/xm9vpq8Nh8— RonsRides (@RPOIII) January 2, 2021