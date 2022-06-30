93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Miles Bridges, one of the top talents in the NBA, isn’t having a banner year as far as media is concerned. The Charlotte Hornets big man was reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges and details are still developing.

TMZ Sports broke the news on Wednesday (June 28), and the outlet’s report gives scant information on what transpired. According to sources close to the LAPD, Bridges, 24, was allegedly in an argument with a woman that led to the forward putting his hands on her. Police were alerted to the scene but Bridges was nowhere to be found. According to TMZ, the woman’s injuries were severe enough to need the assistance of medical professionals.

Bridges turned himself in during the afternoon hours, and his bail was set at $130,000. After making bail, Bridges went free.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Bridges, a former Michigan State University player, also moonlights as a rapper under the name RTB MB. It was reported that Bridges was on the move out of Charlotte with suitors such as the Detroit Pistons in the wing. However, it isn’t known how this latest incident might alter the arc of Bridges’ career. As one of the top players for the Hornets last year, Bridges emerged as a top free agent as the season came to a close.

As we referred to above, Bridges previously got himself in hot water after posting a photo of what looked to be a cup of lean and a joint of cannabis, although he claimed the liquid was lemonade.

On Twitter, the news of Miles Bridgers and his arrest is just starting to bubble and we’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Loose Ball Foul: Miles Bridges Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com