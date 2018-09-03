Made In America: All The Behind The Scenes Action At The McDonald’s VIP Deck

The stars all aligned in Philly for Jay Z’s annual “Made In America” music festival.

1. McDonald’s VIP Deck at Made In America Source:Getty HelloBeautiful got the chance to catch up with gorgeous model Jasmine Sanders (AKA Golden Barbie), entertainment reporter and actor Terrence J. and comedian/rapper Nick Cannon & more at the VIP McDonald’s Booth at Made In America. We asked them some questions about music festival essentials PLUS asked the stars the key to tender loving (in honor of the delicious Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Tenders being served at the McDonald’s Deck). Click to see more.

2. McDonald’s VIP Deck at Made In America Source:Getty Nick Cannon hung out with the McDonalds team at Made In America. He told HB “I’m super excited to see Meek Mill. He rocked with us on the ‘Wild N Out’ Tour last year.”

3. McDonald’s At Made In America Festival In Philadelphia Source:Getty Terrence J and Jasmine Sanders showing us the meaning of tender love…literally as they cooked up some fresh chicken tenders. The key to tender loving for Terrence? Communication.

4. McDonald’s At Made In America Festival In Philadelphia Source:Getty Terrence J. in the kitchen with the McDonald’s team. Jasmine joked to HB she was not “confident” in his cooking skills.

5. McDonald’s At Made In America Festival In Philadelphia Source:Getty The whole crew got together and turned fries into confetti.

6. McDonald’s At Made In America Festival In Philadelphia Source:Getty Terrence J. said his festival essentials are: fitted hat and comfortable sneakers. Nick Cannon said: water, clothing, and food (particularly fries).

7. McDonald’s At Made In America Festival In Philadelphia Source:Getty Singer/reality star Amara La Negra smiling before enjoying her fries in the booth.