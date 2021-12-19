93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Photoshoot gone wrong!

Roc Nation’s artist, Maeta was doing a photoshoot and got bit in the face by a snake on set. She was laying down for a shoot as two snakes were placed on her. The one already on her chest, jumped up and took a bite of her chin.

Indy Rising Star Maeta Drops Visual For ‘Teen Scene’ Featuring Buddy

Maeta recounted the incident by posting a video of the snake bitting her and captioned the video, “what I go through to make videos for y’all”.

Maeta, the rising RNB artist from Indianapolis has been signed to Roc Nation since 2019 and still working to produce great work. “Maeta has one of those rare natural voices that will stop you in your tracks,” said Omar Grant, Roc Nation Co-President. “When I heard her sing live for the first time, she already had the poise, presence, and instincts of a much more established artist. I’m so glad she is beginning her career at Roc Nation.”

Luckily she is okay and we hope for a better photoshoot next time!

Check out photos of the beautiful, Maeta:

Roc Nation’s Artist, Maeta, Bit By Snake [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com