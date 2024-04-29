Listen Live
Minnesota Timberwolves Sweep Phoenix Suns In NBA Playoffs, Social Media Reacts

Published on April 29, 2024

Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

Just a few days into the NBA playoffs and there’s already a sweep.

The Phoenix Suns were the first team swiftly booted from the bracket after losing four straight games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards scored 40 points, and his teammates joined in with Karl-Anthony Towns dropping 28 points.

The Phoenix Suns tried their best, with Kevin Durant scoring 33 points and Devin Booker scoring 49 points. The other member of the Big 3, Bradley Beal only scored nine points before he was fouled out.

Despite the unexpected sweep, not everyone was completely satisfied, including TNT’s Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley, who questioned the Timberwolves’ talent.

“They beat a mediocre Suns team,” he said on Inside the NBA Sunday night. “Now, when they beat a team that they don’t have a size advantage over going forward, then I’m gonna give them their flowers.”But Anthony Edwards has been at war with his favorite player, Kevin Durant, all series, and the real hooper in him had to give Edwards props once the series was over, as fans have seen the two get chippy as Durant revels in the competition.

“So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. [He’s] just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game shines bright and that’s one of the reasons why I like him the most,” he said after the game.

But now that the Suns are out of the playoffs, see how social media is reacting to the sweep below. 

Minnesota Timberwolves Sweep Phoenix Suns In NBA Playoffs, Social Media Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

