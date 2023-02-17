Happy Random Acts of Kindness Day From WKYS 93.9 & NBC 4 [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

February 17th marks Random Acts of Kindness Day and Radio One D.C. partnered with Comcast and NBC4 to adopt Forest Heights Elementary School in Prince George’s County!

Leah Henry, Vic Jagger and Cheryl Jackson joined NBC4 on their Friday Morning newscast to present purchased requested items to address the needs of the students.

There’s still time to donate! The items listed were requested by the school to address the needs of the students. For the shipping address, please choose “Veronica Santos Gift Registry Address”. Veronica Santos is a representative at NBC and has agreed to coordinate transportation of the purchases to the school to make it easier for all involved. Forest Heights Elementary School Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2MUP1Q4LSXX3W?ref_=wl_share Checkout Photos From The Event Below…