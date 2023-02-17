Happy Random Acts of Kindness Day From WKYS 93.9 & NBC 4 [Photos]

February 17th marks Random Acts of Kindness Day and Radio One D.C. partnered with Comcast and NBC4 to adopt Forest Heights Elementary School in Prince George’s County!
Leah Henry, Vic Jagger and Cheryl Jackson joined NBC4 on their Friday Morning newscast to present purchased requested items to address the needs of the students.
There’s still time to donate! The items listed were requested by the school to address the needs of the students.
Forest Heights Elementary School Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2MUP1Q4LSXX3W?ref_=wl_share
Checkout Photos From The Event Below…
1. Random Acts of Kindness Day DCSource:Radio One D.C.
2. Random Acts of Kindness Day DCSource:Radio One D.C.
3. Random Acts of Kindness Day DCSource:Radio One D.C.
4. Random Acts of Kindness Day DCSource:Radio One D.C.
5. Random Acts of Kindness Day DCSource:Radio One D.C.
