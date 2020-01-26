The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The Stars Out For Grammy Weekend [PHOTOS] [#RocNationBrunch]

Grammy Week is in full swing in Los Angeles and the marquee event of the entire weekend that doesn’t take place in Staples Center? The Roc Nation brunch.

Everyone tries to figure out how to get in, who they have to talk to hustle their way in (and how NOT to get caught taking videos of Beyoncé and Jay-Z). Some people, like this dude here …

The theme set around the lavish house in the Hills was definitely based on Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s look at the 2019 Roc Nation brunch. Guests were immediately greeted by a picture of the couple soon as they walked past the gallery of flowers overhead.

There’s a photo of Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle hung up at Roc Nation’s Brunch. I also believe their last year’s looks inspired this year's floral theme. I truly love this!!!✨ #RocNationBrunch pic.twitter.com/0okoytw6hq — JUNE B. (@ROZtheCreator) January 26, 2020

If you needed any idea what the inside of this year’s #RocNationBrunch looked like… pic.twitter.com/sbF3RwN4Qe — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) January 25, 2020

There was Kevin Hart giving his annual speech of inspiration, this time based around how you finish your story.

Kevin Hart giving a speech at the Roc Nation Brunch. Jay Z was impressed pic.twitter.com/DmJOaoTB1E — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 25, 2020

There was Diddy highlighting black excellence and that it was a Black billionaire’s party they were all at.

And more. Oh, wait, one more thing – Beyoncé shutting things ABSOLUTELY DOWN.

From Rihanna to T.I. to Megan Thee Stallion and a gang of others, check out the gallery of photos from this year’s batch of black excellence!

