Round one of the NFL draft was last night and a whole lot of football stuff went down. The #1 draft pick went to the Cardinals, who smartly scooped up football phenom Kyler Murray and the Giants pulled a real New York move and went for the less talented player, Daniel Jones, to lead their team into their next years. The Washington Redskins snagged Dwayne Haskins, who was originally thought to be going to the Giants, but again, the Giants love to make bad decisions (a la Odell Beckham).

Anyhoo, enough of the football talk. Let’s get to what we came here for, the fine big backed Black men dressed in eclectic suits.

All The Fine Big-Backed Black Men In Suits Who Were In The NFL Draft was originally published on hellobeautiful.com