93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Nelly has been a bonafide hitmaker since his solo career launched at the beginning of the millennium. With his smash hits ‘Country Grammer’ and ‘Hot in Here’, it was evident that Nelly had the midas touch when it came to monetizing his vernacular.

His unique sound became a hot commodity. Getting his voice on a song for a feature was almost guaranteed gold, as his down south country grammar was a selling point for many artist to get him to bless their music! Nelly did not limit himself to Hip-Hop, as he has taken his talents (and grammer) into the genre, of country, and pop and R&B!

As we celebrate Nelly’s birthday, we take a look at ten of the biggest hits he was featured on.

Check out Nelly’s Top Ten Featured List Below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Nelly Celebrates Ashanti’s 43rd Birthday With Sweet Instagram Tribute

RELATED:Nelly & Ashanti ‘Body On Me’ Performance Has Fans Wanting The Ex- Couple To Get Back Together [Photos]

RELATED: Nelly Responds To Ali’s Claims He Finessed The St. Lunatics

HOT ISH: Top Ten Songs Featuring Nelly was originally published on rnbphilly.com