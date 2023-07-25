Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA great LeBron James, reportedly suffered cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout. He was immediately taken to the hospital and has been announced to be in stable condition.

With his father being perhaps the most respected basketball player of all time, social media mentions showing support for Bronny began trending soon after the news was announced.

Several players, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, and more all chimed in on Twitter, mostly using praying hand emojis.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game last NFL season, also announced words of support. “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well,” he tweeted. “Here for your guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Keep scrolling to check the rest of the Tweets, and keep an eye on this post for any updates to Bronny’s health.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Sports World Supports Bronny James After Cardiac Arrest was originally published on wzakcleveland.com