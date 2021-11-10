Supreme Links With Tiffany & Co., New Box Logo Tee On Deck [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Streetwear stalwart Supreme has teamed with Tiffany & Co. because of course. The new collection is for the Fall 2021 and features pieces inspired by the luxury jeweler’s archives from the 1960’s.

But you can expect heads to be racing for the Supreme Box Logo tee featured in the collab that includes a Tiffany blue logo on the chest and Tiffany & Co. logo on the back. That mark up is going to be crazy if you’re aren’t abe to outrace the bots, just saying.

As for the actual jewelry inspired by the Return to Tiffany® collection—featured are a Heart Tag Pendant, Oval Tag Pearl Necklace, Star Bracelet, Heart Tag Stud Earrings, Heart Knife Key Ring and an Oval Tag Keyring. They’re all crafted from from Sterling Silver and the Oval Tag Pearl Necklace also includes freshwater cultured pearls.

Swanky. And you just know Jay-Z probably got outfitted with the whole kit off g.p. considering the Tiffanys connect.

The Supreme x Tiffany & Co. is out this Thursday, November 11 at online and retail, and two days later in Japan. Peep detailed photos in the gallery.

Also, Supreme is opening a new brick and mortar outpost in Germany. If you’re in the neighborhood, doors open on Nov. 11 at Torstraße 74, 10119 Berlin, Germany.

