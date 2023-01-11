HomeStyle & Fashion

The Best Looks from TV One’s Urban One Honors

TV One Urban One Honors

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

TV One’s Urban Honors is back with another year to celebrate the icons of the culture!  This year’s honorees include; Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Bobby Brown, L. L. Cool J, Pharell Williams, Tamela Mann, and  David Mann.  Hitting the stage Marvin Sapp, Monie Love, Doug E. Fresh and more!

Check out the purple carpet arrivals of the honorees, performers, and more at TV One’s Urban One Honors!  And don’t miss the show on TV One and Cleo TV on January 16th!

1. Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source:Getty

Congresswoman  Maxine Waters was all smiles in a purple ruched dress accessorized with lace gloves topped with a cropped fur jacket. 

2. Tamela Mann and David Mann

Tamela Mann and David Mann Source:Getty

Tamela Mann and David Mann kept it monochromatic in all black.  Tamela wore a bodycon dress with a lace bodice and David wore black slacks topped with a black leather blazer.  

3. Willie Moore Jr.

Willie Moore Jr. Source:Getty

Willie Moore Jr. kept it classy in all-black with a button-down shirt and matching pants and a fedora.  

4. Lore’l

Lore'l Source:Getty

Lore’l shined in a plunging satin suit adorned with rhinestones and sequins.  

5. Bishop Marvin Sapp

Bishop Marvin Sapp Source:Getty

Bishop Marvin Sapp stepped out in a black three-piece suit and black shirt.

6. Lamman Rucker

Lamman Rucker Source:Getty

Lamman Rucker wore a black and navy suit tailored to perfection.

7. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams Source:Getty

Pharrell Williams kept it stylish in black quilted leather bomber jacket with matching pants accessorized with rhinestone shades

8. Trina Braxton

Trina Braxton Source:Getty

Trina Braxton wore a black suit with a bustier and a cape blazer.

9. Pusha T

Pusha T Source:Getty

Pusha T wore a classic tuxedo and his signature braids

10. Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson Source:Getty

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Sylvia Robinson both looked stunning with Bottoms in a one-shoulder gown with matching ostrich feather stilettos.  Robinson shimmered in a red sequin suit.

11. Letoya Luckett

Letoya Luckett Source:Getty

Letoya Luckett brought the sexy in a one-shoulder black gown with a high slit and one the knee boots

12. NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Source:Getty

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh hit the awards wearing a long sleeve purple velvet gown and him in a monochromatic black tuxedo

13. Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard Source:Getty

Ricky Dillard turned heads in a silver and black brocade suit with silver boots and a shite shirt

14. Roland Martin

Roland Martin Source:Getty

Roland Martin took it back to the mother land with a robe trimmed in African kente fabric

15. Simone Smith and LL Cool J

Simone Smith and LL Cool J Source:Getty

Simone Smith and LL Cool J both wore suits.  Simone wore an embellished suit with a ruffly blouse underneath and a turban.  LL wore a black suit with his signature shades and a fedora

16. Rudy Currence

Rudy Currence Source:Getty

 Rudy Currence kept it sleek in a black suit with fresh white kicks

17. Lisa Wu

Lisa Wu Source:Getty

Lisa Wu wore a long lace gown with see-through panels 

18. Yandy Smith-Harris

Yandy Smith-Harris Source:Getty

Yandy Smith-Harris wore a champagne-colored mermaid gown with a sweet heart neck 

19. Monie Love & Guest

Monie Love & Guest Source:Getty

Monie Love was all smiles and kept it warm with her guest in a fur cape

