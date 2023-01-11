93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

TV One’s Urban Honors is back with another year to celebrate the icons of the culture! This year’s honorees include; Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Bobby Brown, L. L. Cool J, Pharell Williams, Tamela Mann, and David Mann. Hitting the stage Marvin Sapp, Monie Love, Doug E. Fresh and more!

Check out the purple carpet arrivals of the honorees, performers, and more at TV One’s Urban One Honors! And don’t miss the show on TV One and Cleo TV on January 16th!

The Best Looks from TV One’s Urban One Honors was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com