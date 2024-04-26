Listen Live
Technology

This Megatron Toy Is More Than Meets The Eye, And Will Blast A Hole In Your Wallet

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Megatron Comes To Life As Robosen Robotic's Latest Toy

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron

Optimus Prime and Megatron can literally fight in your homes for control of Cybertron, thanks to Robosen Robotics’ latest “toy.”

Robosen Robotics teamed up with Hasbro for another slick Transformers toy that easily makes the previous models look like mere child’s play.

Thursday, April 25, the company unveiled its new Megatron, the latest addition to its flagship Transformers machines and the first time it released a villain from the Decepticon faction.

Fans of Autobot’s legendary leader will be upset to learn that the Megatron model is superior to Optimus Prime in many ways, design-wise, thanks to upgrades in the machinery and sensors that bring the mini robot to life.

Megatron is a staggering 21″ tall and features 36 servo motors and 118 microchips powering it from the inside; it is bigger than Prime.

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron

Like Optimus Prime, the Dinobot’s leader Grimlock, and Bumblebee, Megatron can transform on command from a walking bipedal robot into a menacing tank.

Megatron features 112 ultra-bright LEDs and various weapons, complimented by a silver-metallic finish that brings the Decepticon straight from your televisions to your homes.

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron

Of course, Frank Welker, the original voice of the iconic villain from the 1984 G1 series, delivers 270+ unique lines and beloved phrases. You can also relive moments from the Transformers series through the Bluetooth app’s Mini-Theater feature, which allows you to control the robots.

How Much Does Megatron Cost?

Robosen Robotics Megatron

Source: Robosen Robotics / Hasbro / Megatron

This fly toy isn’t cheap. the mini robot will cost $1,199, but you can lower the price to $899 if you pre-order via the Robosen Robotics website within the 30-day time window.

Yeah, we definitely want one. More photos of Robosen Robotic’s Megatron are in the gallery below.

This Megatron Toy Is More Than Meets The Eye, And Will Blast A Hole In Your Wallet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

2. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

3. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

4. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

5. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

6. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

7. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

8. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

9. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

10. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

11. Robosen Robotics Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron Source:Megatron

Robosen Robotics Megatron megatron,transformers,robosen robotics

More From KYSDC
Trending
Entertainment

Back On Road: 6LACK Announces New North American ‘No More Lonely Nights’ Tour

Entertainment

Here’s What We Know About Netflix’s Hit Series ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3

Entertainment

Keke Palmer & SZA Will Star In Buddy Comedy Produced By Issa Rae

14 items
Movies

‘The Lion King’ Prequel, ‘Mufasa,’ Gets First Trailer, Blue Ivy Carter Will Play The Role of Kiara

12 items
Entertainment

Quavo Clowned for Empty Concert in Connecticut, Social Media Blames Chris Brown

8 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

National

Will The App Be Scrapped: Updates On The U.S. TikTok Ban

Entertainment

Explaining Shannon Sharpe’s Rise To Internet Fame

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close