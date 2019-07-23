Bow Wow played himself. The rapper born Shad Ross made a disrespectful comment about his now happily married ex-girlfriend, Ciara, and Twitter proceeded to drag him for all the filth.

Bow Wow dissed Ciara during a club appearance this weekend: "I had this bitch first." pic.twitter.com/7zUrcoNfDV — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG 📓 (@hipmagazineorg) July 22, 2019

Apparently, Bow Wow was performing at some club (initial reports said “concert,” to the surprise of many) when he decided to tell the crowd, “I had this bitch first,” in reference to Ciara while he was performing “Lile You.”

Let’s for the moment disregard that Ciara’s hubby, superstar NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, could fold Bow Wow as an afterthought. The uncouth remark did not go over well with the Twitter massive. Bow Wow is already a slander magnet, so it doesn’t take much to motivate the social media troops to go in on the short-statured rapper. And the dragging was most efficient, and hilarious.

We curated the best of the best for your pleasure below.

Tip Toe Troll: Bow Wow Called Ciara A Bitch, Twitter Gathers Pint-Sized Mini Rapper was originally published on hiphopwired.com