Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving Missing Several Games for “Personal Reasons” After Partying. Of course, the internet is undefeated. See some of the tweets below…
Streets tryna tell me Kyrie Irving is chilling at large un-quarantined Birthday parties after no call no showing work? pic.twitter.com/QQC8PEJpqw— A.P. 👁️⃤ (@Vitricate) January 12, 2021
Hot Take - Kyrie Irving skipping regular season games so he can party at a nightclub with his sister is worse than James Harden skipping training camp so he can go to strip clubs.— Robert Guerra (@TheProducerRG) January 12, 2021
Kyrie Irving throwing a massive birthday party maskless makes so much sense— KJ (@thegentleman4) January 12, 2021
"Kyrie Irving out for personal reasons"— Non-binary, Nigga (@VigorousMental) January 12, 2021
Personal reason: pic.twitter.com/tvsRukd9vg
World Wide Wob treating Kyrie Irving like he’s Pablo Escobar.— Colb (@___Colb___) January 12, 2021
Kyrie Irving think he work in a cubicle and just punch his pto in whenever he wants.— Dough Exotics (@Jomethazine) January 12, 2021
Wobvestigation: the facts surrounding the leaked Kyrie Irving video pic.twitter.com/ZSH5MeshHx— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2021
Kyrie Irving using his PTO and treating the NBA like a 9 to 5 >>>— JK (@TheKinnard) January 12, 2021
Have you seen Kyrie Irving? #Nets pic.twitter.com/gsKk0vxDpv— WolfPac Sports Betting (@wwwaterboy11) January 12, 2021
nba stars on zoom with kd after kyrie Irving acts up one month into the season pic.twitter.com/0iPhnz3gp6— John (@iam_johnw) January 12, 2021
LeBron and the Celtics seeing everyone finding out what they’ve known about Kyrie Irving for years. pic.twitter.com/uZgEn7BI3Q— milehighcitysown (@5280sown) January 12, 2021
Steve Nash: wanna play today, Kyrie ?!— Chrizzy (@ChrizzyAy) January 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/yK8Z6FXBlQ
Steve Nash : See You At the Game Kyrie— WOO💫 (@thatbagchaser) January 8, 2021
Kyrie Irving : pic.twitter.com/KI428VdEBa
The NBA is cool with Kyrie Irving literally ghosts the Nets, not talking to his head coach & straight up not showing up to the game because he “didn’t feel like playing” but ISN’T cool with Ben Simmons not being put on the initial injury report?— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) January 11, 2021
Got it. Makes total sense.