20 Things Around The World That Should Be Everywhere

1. Movie Theater Gym
2. Self Checkout Carts
3. Buzzer Linked To A Waiter’s Smart Watch
4. Baby Store With Road Test For Strollers
5. Pen That Tells You How Many Pages Left To Write
6. Clear Lids For Canned Products
7. Batteries With USB Port For Recharging
8. Shopping Carts That You Can Take Your Pets Along
9. Chart That Shows When Local Produce Is In Season
10. Elevator With Foot Buttons
11. Sticker That Show When To Eat
12. Free Wine Chilling Service
13. Ride Menu
14. Split Bill Calculator
15. Selling School Leftovers At The End Of The Day
16. Parking Ticket Paid By Donating
17. Wireless Charging Benches
18. Bike Helmet Police For Kids
19. Library With Things To Rent Other Than Books
20. Assorted Chocolates Labeled With Symbols
