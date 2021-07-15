HomeCelebrity News

15 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Lil Baby

Posted July 15, 2021

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Lil Baby’s rise to stardom has made him one of the hottest new talents in the game. From songs alongside Drake, Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the 26-year-old rapper has proven time and again that he’s here to stay. But how much do you really know about the Atlanta artist? Check out our gallery of 15 facts below.

 

Lil Baby is just one of the acts set to hit our Summer Jam stage next month. Join us Friday, August 27th, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for AG Entertainment and Z1079’s Summer Jam, Presented by Major Harrison of MH3 Cars, also starring, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo and Jeezy! Trust us, this is one event you WON’T wanna miss!

sj ticket button top

15 Interesting Facts You Might Not Have Known About Lil Baby  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Lil Baby was born Dominique Jones in Atlanta in 1994

Lil Baby was born Dominique Jones in Atlanta in 1994 Source:Vincent Davis

2. In May 2021, he visited the White House with the family of George Floyd marking one year since Floyd’s murder

In May 2021, he visited the White House with the family of George Floyd marking one year since Floyd's murder Source:Radio One Digital

3. He earned his first Grammy nomination in 2020 Grammys for ‘Drip Too Hard’

He earned his first Grammy nomination in 2020 Grammys for 'Drip Too Hard' Source:@estwst.photos

4. Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta

Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta Source:HotSpotAtl.com

5. Lil Baby is the father of two boys

Lil Baby is the father of two boys Source:ATLPics.com

6. Lil Baby said Young Thug paid him to leave the hood because he recognized his talent

Lil Baby said Young Thug paid him to leave the hood because he recognized his talent Source:Radio One

7. His first mixtape was released in April 2017

His first mixtape was released in April 2017 Source:Radio One

8. His song, “The Bigger Picture,” was nominated for two Grammy Awards – ‘Best Rap Performance’ and ‘Best Rap Song’

His song, "The Bigger Picture," was nominated for two Grammy Awards - 'Best Rap Performance' and 'Best Rap Song' Source:Hot 104.1

9. Lil Baby got his stage name from some of his older friends, with whom he used to hang out a lot

Lil Baby got his stage name from some of his older friends, with whom he used to hang out a lot Source:Radio One Houston

10. He lists hot wings as his favorite food

He lists hot wings as his favorite food Source:Radio One Digital

11. He has known Quality Control label mates The Migos before he got famous

He has known Quality Control label mates The Migos before he got famous Source:Radio One Digital

12. His debut studio album, “Harder Than Ever” peaked on the US Billboard 200 at the number 3 spot

His debut studio album, "Harder Than Ever" peaked on the US Billboard 200 at the number 3 spot Source:Prince Williams

13. He never planned to be a rapper but realized he had skills after his first studio session

He never planned to be a rapper but realized he had skills after his first studio session Source:mobile

14. He hopes to one day head his own label, like Def Jam or like Roc Nation

He hopes to one day head his own label, like Def Jam or like Roc Nation Source:Reach

15. He went to jail for the first time at age thirteen

He went to jail for the first time at age thirteen Source:Radio One
More From KYSDC
Close